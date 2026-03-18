Manosphere ‘influencer’ Justin Waller’s views on women hint at why he won’t marry ‘wife’ Kristen

3 hours ago

Justin Waller has shared a lot about his views on relationships and women, and, when you actually listen to what he says, it might explain why he won’t marry his “wife”, Kristen.

The couple appear together in Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere on Netflix, where viewers get a look at their home life and how their relationship works. At the time of filming, they shared two children, with another on the way, but no marriage. And that’s not exactly accidental.

So, what’s their relationship actually like?

In the documentary, Kristen explains their setup in very clear terms. “I like to tell people we have lanes,” she said. “My lane is changing diapers, cooking and cleaning, and his lane is working. We don’t cross into each other’s lane. It works for us.”

She also explains why she stepped away from her job as an X-ray technician. She said, “I loved my job, but I don’t miss having to wake up at 5 o’clock in the morning and put on scrubs and clock in and, like, have to work for somebody else.”

And when it comes to their dynamic, she added, “I feel so good in my femininity because of how masculine Justin is. I, to my core, believe that as human beings, male and female, that’s how it’s supposed to be.”

So, that gives you a pretty clear picture of how things are set up.

So, why hasn’t he married her?

He never directly says why he won’t get married. But when you look at how he talks about relationships, it kind of answers the question anyway. He describes his approach as “one-sided monogamy”.

In an interview with Whatever, he explained that monogamy just isn’t for him, saying, “I’m just not wired that way.”

He added, “I spent my whole 20s trying to fix myself, control it. And in time, I realised that there was never anything wrong with me at all.”

Justin also pointed to a past relationship as a turning point. He said, “The biggest heartbreak in my life was in college. I broke up with Miss Louisiana while she was getting ready for Miss America. Not because we didn’t get along, not because the sex wasn’t good, not because we weren’t like best friends. It’s because I wanted to sleep with other girls at school.”

He continued, “I thought I was doing the right thing, and I ended up breaking my own heart.”

Instead, he said he’s chosen to live exactly how he wants. He also makes it clear this isn’t something he sees as unusual, saying, “I’m not doing anything any other man would not do if he could.”

At the same time, he openly admits the setup isn’t equal, explaining, “I don’t think life is fair at all. And this particular subject is super unfair, I want to be very, very clear about that.”

He also said his honesty is part of the appeal, adding, “I get DMs from women all day just basically saying, hey, I at least appreciate you telling the truth, I got cheated on, got lied to.”

So, honesty kind of cancels everything else out. Right!

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.