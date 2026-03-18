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Louis Theroux reveals the chilling words Justin Waller said after filming the manosphere doc

He is one of the more established ‘influencers’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Louis Theroux has now revealed the chilling last words “influencer” Justin Waller said to him after they filmed the doc, Inside the Manosphere.

In the Netflix doc, Louis Theroux spends time with a number of influencers, including Justin Waller, to understand the ideas and lifestyles being promoted in that space.

Justin Waller is shown as one of the more established figures. He talks about his business background, his lifestyle, and his views on relationships, including the concept of “one-way monogamy”.

Louis Theroux filmed with him for a couple of days, getting a sense of both his personal life and how he presents himself online. Justin Waller also revealed his massive net worth, but the real number is actually very different.

So, what did he actually say to Louis Theroux?

via YouTube

Now, Louis Theroux has revealed the chilling words Justin Waller said to him after they filmed the manosphere doc. Speaking on The Romesh Ranganathan Show, Louis Theroux said, “I interviewed one of them, it was Justin Waller. And at the end of it, I think he said something like, ‘I know you’re going to make me look like an a**h*le’, or something like that. ‘I know you’re going to skin me alive in your show, and that’s fine. You do whatever you want with me because I’ve enjoyed it so much.’ Something like that.”

Louis Theroux added, “He was just saying like, whatever you want to do is fine, I’m so relaxed about it. But then I thought maybe that’s like an alpha manoeuvre, like nothing you can do touches me.”

Louis went on to explain that it didn’t feel “unfriendly”, but it wasn’t completely straightforward either. Instead, it came across as a mix of being polite while also, in his words, “slightly a power move.”

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More on: documentary Louis Theroux Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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