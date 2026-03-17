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Man from Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc addresses his sexuality after ‘gay p*rn’ past leaks

The x-rated receipts are everywhere rn

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Sneako, who featured in the new Netflix documentary, Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere, has addressed claims about his sexuality after some racy pictures leaked online.

Sneako, real name Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, has never shied away from sharing overtly homophobic statements about gay people. That’s why Twitter had a field day when alleged “gay p*rn” from his past resurfaced online, propped up by statements made by Andrew Tate.

Despite working together before, Andrew Tate and Sneako had a falling out for a very mysterious reason, with the former later revealing it on a stream.

“He started saying, ‘Isn’t it normal just to try new things? Don’t you think it is normal to be curious? How do you know if you are really gay or not unless you try it?’ When I realised what he was suggesting, I thought the best thing I could do was stop talking to him,” Andrew alleged.

That’s when the pictures started emerging on Twitter, and they showed a much younger Sneako posing without any clothes on. Each pic got progressively more x-rated, and while some were obviously fake, one picture seemed to have been taken on Snapchat.

Sneako has since addressed the pictures, after Andrew called him gay

In a recent stream, Sneako addressed the gay accusations whilst slamming Andrew Tate and those spreading the lies. He said that “most” of the pictures are fake, others were sent to a girl when he was 17, and that some are from modelling shoots for Nike and Burberry.

He scathed: “What are you going to say? You’re going to call me gay? That’s what you got? That’s the big reveal? Years of threatening to end my career, you’re going to call me gay? Bring up fake pictures and then leaked images that I sent a girl when I was 17 years old? You’re going to tell your clippers to post underage pictures of me? One, that is a crime, and two, half of those things are fake.”

Andrew Tate is yet to respond; meanwhile, the pictures continue to be spread.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Influencers Louis Theroux Netflix
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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