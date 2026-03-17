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HSTikkyTokky complains about the editing of two scenes in Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc

He did not like how the Netflix doc covered his childhood

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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HSTikkyTokky has finally sat down to watch Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, and he has grievances about the editing of two particular scenes.

In the Netflix documentary, we see HSTikkyTokky‘s friend arrange to meet an older man, so he could “humiliate” him. Louis Theroux watched HSTikkyTokky’s friends kick and punch the man on a livestream. The group accused this man of being a “predator”. Louis Theroux was unable to determine whether that claim was true.

HSTikkyTokky reshared a clip from this scene on Instagram, and wrote: “Look at the muppets in the comments lol. The guy was a chid predator. A pedophile. Was it right that they hit him? No. But, was it planned? Definitely not. Do I feel bad for the guy? No. He’s a PRED!”

He also claimed: “They’ve edited this to make it look like I did something. I didn’t touch him.”

The documentary did show HSTikkyTokky telling his friends: “You’re off to jail. I didn’t touch him.”

hstikkytokky complaining about edit

(Image via Instagram)

HSTikkyTokky also paused Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere at precisely 1:02:05 to address the editing. He wanted to “highlight” the part about Justin Waller’s “really hard upbringing” in a “broken home”.

HSTikkyTokky said on his Instagram story: “I think Louis is a great documentarian, or whatever you say.” He then called Louis Theroux’s theory – that the childhood of mansophere influencers may have impacted their views – “totally false”.

He continued: “I’m there saying, ‘I don’t have any trauma. If I do, it’s subconscious, and I’m really not bothered,’ because that is the truth. And then he cuts and goes to Justin and goes, ‘Maybe, they’re spreading their childhood trauma onto the world.’ What are you talking about, lad? Not true!”

Louis Theroux previously told Tudum: “My view is always I’m not trying to embarrass them or trick them in any way. I am trying to tell the truth, and I will confront them appropriately. I’m not trying to pick a fight. I’m just trying to understand them, get my questions answered, and then challenge and push back on the parts that don’t make sense to me or strike me as dangerous.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Influencers Louis Theroux Netflix
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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