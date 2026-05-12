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Calling all learners! Driving test booking changes today – so here’s what you need to know

Pay attention, or you’ll have to join the back of the queue… again

Mischa Denney-Richards | News
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As if having lessons, passing your theory and booking your driving test isn’t complicated enough, more changes have been made to the process.

As an experienced driver (according to my insurance), I can tell you that finding and booking a driving test within a four month period is near impossible. Unless you wake up at the crack of dawn on a Monday morning to quickly check for an earlier slot, that is.

So the last thing leaners need, on top of an already six month waiting period, is more rules to follow.

In fairness, the new changes are aimed at reducing these long waiting lists (you know, the ones up to six months) and stopping bots and firms which bulk buy, and sell tests for £500 a pop.

How will booking driving tests change from today (May 12th)?

driving lesson

Vis Unsplash

From today onwards, your driving instructor will no longer be able to book your test on your behalf. Now, only you will be able to book, swap, or change your driving test.

Long gone are the days when your driving instructor could give you a helping hand, now it’s banned.

However, tests which have already been booked by instructors will remain unaffected.

You can now only change your driving slot two times

car driving

via Unsplash

Another recent alteration is the amount of times you can change to your driving test slot.

Since 31st March, learners have only been able to make two changes to their booked slot. If you use up your two changes, you will have to cancel the test and book a new one.

Changing the time, date, and/or test centre, or swapping with another learner all count as making a change, but if the DVSA makes any changes, that doesn’t count.

If you change more than one detail about your test at the same time, such as the date and time, this only counts as one change. So if you’re indecisive, be indecisive about everything at once.

You are limited to only two changes at once though, and if you make more, your test will have to be cancelled and rebooked.

If you would like to change the location of your test, from 9th June, you can move it only to the three closest centres from your original test. Therefore, only book at a test centre which you intend to use, and a date when you can realistically take your test.

Don’t just be impulsive, give it some thought. The last thing you need is to be bumped back after six months of waiting, to wait another six months.

How much does it cost to book a driving test?

driving wheel

via Unsplash

Driving tests operate under a standard fee of £62 on weekdays, and £75 on evenings, weekends and bank holidays. However, a BBC investigation in December 2025 found that some driving instructors were offered kickbacks of up to £250 a month to sell official test booking log in details. Very much illegal by the way.

They would sell these off to bots in bulk, who would then, through WhatsApp and Facebook, resell them to learners, charging them up to £500.

Be safe out there leaners, and don’t get scammed.

To find out more information abut the new changes, you can find more guidance here. 

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Unsplash

More on: News Technology
Mischa Denney-Richards | News
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