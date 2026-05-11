After Should I Marry A Murderer, a cycle has been set up to raise money in Tony Parsons’ name

9 hours ago

Following the release of Should I Marry A Murderer on Netflix, a charity cycle has been set up to raise money in Tony Parsons’ name. Tony Parsons was hit by drunk-driver Alexander “Sandy” McKellar and killed in 2017. At the time, the 63-year-old had been on a 100-mile solo charity bike ride.

Alexander “Sandy” McKellar had been in the car with his brother Robert, driving after a party. When the incident happened, the two brothers didn’t seek medical help for Tony, and instead hid his body while they went to change their car. They later returned in a truck, and placed Tony inside. They buried his body, and didn’t tell anyone for years.

Sandy then met Caroline Muirhead, and told her what happened. She then gathered evidence against her partner, and told police. McKellar pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide, and was sentenced to 12 years in jail. His brother was jailed for five years and three months.

After Should I Marry A Murderer, a charity bike ride has been set up raising money in the name of Tony Parsons

A new charity bike ride has been set up, which the funding page has explained is for SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health), and Ochils Mountain Rescue, in memory of Tony Parsons.

The page reads: “We are doing a cycle from our and Tony’s home town Tillicoultry to John O Groats (300 miles) starting 1st of May 2026. We are doing this in memory of Tony Parsons who set off to cycle the West Highland Way from Fortwilliam back home to Tillicoultry and was sadly hit off his bike and killed by a drunk driver.

“We do something for charity annually and have chosen 60 per cent to Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) as they do a fantastic job helping with so many people in Scotland. We have decided with the amount left we will split it equally between Ochils Mountain Rescue which was chosen by Tony’s Family and Tilly FC our football club.”

The donations are coming in quick, and so far £935 has been raised, of a £1,500 target. You can donate to the cause here.

Should I Marry A Murderer is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.