Everything we know about cyclist Tony Parsons, as Should I Marry A Murderer? misses details

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Netflix’s latest true crime documentary Should I Marry A Murderer? has shocked everyone, a chilling true story about a woman who found out her husband killed a cyclist called Tony Parsons. The documentary doesn’t go into much detail about who Parsons actually was, so here’s everything we know about him.

In 2020, Alexander “Sandy” McKellar confessed to his fiancée at the time, pathologist Caroline Muirhead, that he and his twin brother Robert had killed a cyclist in a 2017 hit-and-run on the A82 near Bridge of Orchy. They then buried his body on the Auch Estate, and nobody knew what had happened to him.

After learning about the heinous crime, Muirhead told the police and went on a mission to gather enough evidence to get them both sentenced. In the Netflix documentary, we learn that Parsons was a cancer survivor who was doing a charity cycle across Scotland when he was killed, but here’s a look at his life.

Everything we know about Tony Parsons after Should I Marry A Murderer?

Tony was a 63-year-old retired Navy Officer from Tillicoultry in Clackmannanshire. He had recently been treated for prostate cancer and wanted to do a bike ride to raise money for charity and “give something back”. So, he embarked on a 104-mile charity cycle from Fort William back to his home town of Tillicoultry, during which he was sadly killed on 29th September 2017.

Parsons was a “much-loved” father, husband and grandad who loved spending time with his grandchildren, fishing and sports, including golf and rugby. He was a big family man, and they were all really close.

“He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren and whilst doing so he would take part in his passion for fishing and spend time teaching his grandson to fish,” his family said in a statement shared with Police Scotland. “Tony was a lover of sports and was a keen golfer. He also spent many years involved with rugby at all levels, including playing, coaching mini/midi rugby and refereeing.”

Parsons’ son Mike is the only one who has ever spoken out and shown his face publicly, as he made multiple TV appeals while his father was missing to get “answers and closure”.

“We are just looking to try and get him home; to find out what happened that night; where has he been,” he told BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow in 2019. “We don’t have these answers and without them, we can’t move on. We can’t potentially grieve; say our final respects and final goodbyes.

“When he decided he wanted to do this particular cycle ride it didn’t come as a shock to anybody. It was just more of a shock to us that it would be the last time we get to speak to him or see him.”

The family has since thanked Caroline, as without her, they likely never would have found out what happened to Tony.

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Featured image credit: Police Scotland