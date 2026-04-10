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Plastic surgeon who did work on Kaitlin Armstrong speaks out about ‘weird’ interaction with her

The killer had two strange requests at the clinic

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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The plastic surgeon who did the work on Kaitlin Armstrong as she attempted to evade justice has spoken out about the whole experience. In 2023, Armstrong was convicted of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson. She was sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Kaitlin Armstrong shot Moriah Wilson in 2022, when she became jealous of the relationship she had with her boyfriend, Colin Strickland. Moriah and Connor had been out as friends, and Kaitlin tracked her boyfriend. When he dropped Moriah at the apartment she had been staying at, Kaitlin entered and shot her dead.

The police brought Armstrong in for questioning, but initially not as a suspect. When she believed authorities were getting suspicious of her, she fled the country. Armstrong used her sister’s passport to flee to Costa Rica, and got plastic surgery to change her appearance and look more like her sister, to avoid arrest.

Kaitlin Armstrong plastic surgery

via Netflix

Armstrong set up appointments to get work done under the name Allison Paige, and had multiple procedures. She spent $6,350 in total, getting the work done in Costa Rica. Kaitlin Armstrong visited plastic surgeon Dr Jorge Badilla, who has since spoken out about their interaction.

“The procedures she asked for, one was fillers, also she asked about a brow lift and also about a rhinoplasty,” he explained in an interview with Dateline.

He said before he discovered his client was a murderer, she had “behaved totally normal”. He added: “She was maybe a little bit shy, she didn’t talk too much.” One thing that was strange though – she didn’t want before and after photos taken. It’s probably obvious why that was the case, given hindsight now.

“I needed to take some pre-op pictures because I do that for all the patients – just to have a before and after,” Dr Badilla said. “She didn’t want me to do that.”

He said he pressed her, and told her “the day of the surgery, it’s a must”. He added: “She told me, ‘Ok, doctor, you can take pictures, but only with my cell phone.’ That was one thing, that was a little bit weird. Just minutes before the surgery.”

Plastic surgeon who did work on Kaitlin Armstrong

via NBC

Dr Badilla’s assistant said Armstrong had a second strange request whilst there. She had asked if they would “throw in” any additional fillers for free. The clinic told her they couldn’t do that. When the clinic suggested she paid, Armstrong told them she didn’t have any more money.

Days later, staff at the clinic found out the truth. They saw on the news the woman they believed to be Allison Paige, and saw she was actually Kaitlin Armstrong and had been arrested for murder.

“I was totally surprised,” Dr Badilla said. “Things began to add up in the puzzle and then I began to realise why she didn’t want pictures.”

His assistant said she found it “terrifying” as she had driven Armstrong to her surgery, alone. “What would stop her from killing me, stealing the car and fleeing,” she questioned. “That was what she needed. I was the perfect target.”

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Moriah Wilson Netflix True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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