A breakdown of the plastic surgery Moriah Wilson’s killer Kaitlin Armstrong got to avoid police

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After watching The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson, there are a few questions you might still have about the heartbreaking case. The documentary film tells the story of the cyclist’s murder. Moriah was killed by Kaitlin Armstrong, and in the film it was revealed the killer underwent extensive plastic surgery when she was on the run.

On May 11th 2022, cyclist Moriah met up with her friend Colin Strickland. They went to grab some food, and chat about their mutual love of their shared sport. Colin had lied to his girlfriend, Kaitlin Armstrong, about where he was, which made her even more jealous than she had already been of his friendship with Moriah.

Armstrong had tracked Colin’s phone, and followed him as he dropped Moriah home. She then went to the apartment where Moriah Wilson had been staying, and shot her dead.

The police brought Armstrong in for questioning, but initially not as a suspect. When she believed authorities were getting suspicious of her, she fled the country. Armstrong used her sister’s passport to flee to Costa Rica, and got plastic surgery to change her appearance and look more like her sister, to avoid arrest.

What plastic surgery did Kaitlin Armstrong get?

The Netflix film explains that Kaitlin Armstrong got plastic surgery, after being given $40k by her boyfriend Colin Strickland. He had given her the money to invest in their business. However, the film didn’t actually say much more than that.

According to reports, Armstrong set up appointments to get work done under the name Allison Paige, and had multiple procedures. She spent $6,350 in total, getting the work done in Costa Rica. Armstrong had a brow lift and nose job, and fillers in her lips and eyes. She also dyed her hair.

Armstrong asked the surgeon not to take before and after pictures of her, you can probably guess why, but now she’s been found out plenty of before and after shots exist.

When Armstrong was arrested, she was heavily bandaged up from the work she’d previously had. In 2023, Armstrong was convicted of killing Moriah Wilson. She was sentenced to 90 years in prison.

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.