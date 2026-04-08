Nearly 30 years on, FBI focuses in on two suspects and majorly ups reward for Amy Bradley info

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It’s now been nearly 30 years since Amy Bradley went missing, but the FBI has shared an update on suspects in the case, and the reward being offered for information.

Amy vanished from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in 1998, and her case has never been solved. Over the years, there have been multiple claims that she is still alive. The case got heightened interest last year, when Netflix released documentary, Amy Bradley Is Missing.

In March 1998, Amy had been on the family holiday, and was last seen on the family cabin’s balcony, after a night out on the boat. Since then, there have been a number of potential sightings. Some people think Amy fell overboard, others think she was trafficked.

As of April 2026, we’ve had a major breakthrough. As per Court TV, a private investigator has said two people of interest have been identified in the case.

The private investigator, Jim Carey, was hired by the Bradley family, and told the publication that he has narrowed down a list of potential suspects involved in Amy Bradley’s disappearance, that he has handed over to the FBI.

He said he feels they are finally getting closer to answers in the case, and confirmed he and the investigative team have identified two persons of interest. They include a clerk at a police department, and a cab driver who claimed to see Amy after her disappearance.

“A lot of people who saw her, they’re clamming up now,” Carey said. “They’re nervous now that the Netflix doc came out.”

An update was added to the FBI’s page regarding Amy Bradley’s case in 2017. It shared new photographs of what Amy might look like, in the current day.

At the time, and until very recently, a reward of up to $25k was available for information leading to the resolution of the case. “The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the recovery of Amy Lynn Bradley and information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her disappearance,” the website stated.

However now, that has been seriously upped. That reward had been in place until 2026, but in the last few weeks it has been changed. The FBI reward for information about Amy Bradley has been quadrupled, to $100k.

The page now states: “The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the recovery of Amy Lynn Bradley and information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her disappearance.”

Amy Bradley Is Missing is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.