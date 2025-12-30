‘She’s alive’: Man claims to have seen Amy Bradley and a private investigator believes him

4 hours ago

Amy Bradley may have gone missing nearly 30 years ago, but since Netflix released a documentary about her, updates on the case have been coming in quick. Amy vanished from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in 1998, and her case has never been solved. Over the years, there have been multiple claims that Amy Bradley is still alive.

Now, reports have emerged about a police officer, who previously claimed to have spotted her after her disappearance. This might not seem like a big deal, as there were countless sightings at the time, but a private investigator has said they’ve been in touch with the man recently, and they believe his story. The officer in question was even offered $50k to share more details.

According to NewsNation, a private investigator called Jim Carey has been looking into the claims of a police clerk from Curaçao – the place Amy Bradley went missing from. The clerk is said to have contacted the Bradley family in 1999 and said he’d seen her, alive. The individual demanded $50k to lead them to Bradley, but once this was set into motion, he went cold.

It’s been reported the Bradley family agreed to the fee, and were working with Interpol, which transported a cashier’s check for them. But, the police clerk didn’t want the money as a check, even though it wasn’t possible to the fly to the island with $50k in cash. So, it all fell through.

This might all sound like a classic scam, but the private investigator has said he’s since been in touch with the police clerk, and believes his story. Last year, Carey said he and two other investigators tracked him down and asked him if he was telling the truth. The clerk doubled down on his story, and even said he’d seen Amy Bradley recently, again.

Carey explained: “We gave him the opportunity to tell us what he wanted to tell us, and he said, ‘She’s alive. I seen her a couple of years ago.’ … I asked him 20 times and he says, ‘She’s alive.’ So, he continues to say that.”

Despite this, Carey did admit the individual has told some lies and seems to be playing a “game.” But the seasoned PI said: “I believe him. Why would he want to be involved 28 years later? He’s still implicated.”

