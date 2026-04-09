Infamous Long Island serial killer shares chilling new details of how he murdered eight women

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The Long Island serial killer, Rex Heuermann, has pleaded guilty after years of being a suspect in the Gilgo Beach killings, and he has admitted some chilling new details about how he murdered eight women between 1993 and 2010.

Decades after committing his crimes, Heuermann was arrested in 2023 after police found DNA evidence that linked him to the crime scene. He was initially charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, and later charged with the murder of four more women, but pleaded not guilty to all seven.

On Wednesday (8th April), three years after his arrest, the 62-year-old pleaded guilty. He told a New York judge that he killed all seven women in the indictment over a 17-year period in the Long Island area, and also admitted to killing an eighth victim, Karen Vergata.

During the court hearing, Huermann provided some horrific details about his killings. When asked how he killed the women during the court hearing, Heuermann replied with one chilling word, which was met with gasps in the courtroom: “Strangulation.”

He also confessed to luring the women by contacting them on a burner phone and promising them money. Then, he said he murdered them, dismembered their bodies and put the remains in burlap sacks before dumping them near the beach.

The 62-year-old said he committed the murders in Nassau County, where he lived with his wife and daughter, but travelled to Suffolk County to dump the bodies. When asked if he was pleading guilty of his own free will, the serial killer said: “Yes, I am.”

“There wasn’t a jot of remorse in that man’s face,” John Ray, an attorney for the victims’ families, said. “He was as cold as ice.”

Prosecutors confirmed that he will “serve three consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole”. He is due to be formally sentenced on 17th June.

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer is available on Netflix. For all the latest Netflix news, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix