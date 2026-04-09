The Tab

Infamous Long Island serial killer shares chilling new details of how he murdered eight women

He has pleaded guilty three years after being arrested

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The Long Island serial killer, Rex Heuermann, has pleaded guilty after years of being a suspect in the Gilgo Beach killings, and he has admitted some chilling new details about how he murdered eight women between 1993 and 2010.

Decades after committing his crimes, Heuermann was arrested in 2023 after police found DNA evidence that linked him to the crime scene. He was initially charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, and later charged with the murder of four more women, but pleaded not guilty to all seven.

On Wednesday (8th April), three years after his arrest, the 62-year-old pleaded guilty. He told a New York judge that he killed all seven women in the indictment over a 17-year period in the Long Island area, and also admitted to killing an eighth victim, Karen Vergata.

During the court hearing, Huermann provided some horrific details about his killings. When asked how he killed the women during the court hearing, Heuermann replied with one chilling word, which was met with gasps in the courtroom: “Strangulation.”

Credit: Netflix

He also confessed to luring the women by contacting them on a burner phone and promising them money. Then, he said he murdered them, dismembered their bodies and put the remains in burlap sacks before dumping them near the beach.

The 62-year-old said he committed the murders in Nassau County, where he lived with his wife and daughter, but travelled to Suffolk County to dump the bodies. When asked if he was pleading guilty of his own free will, the serial killer said: “Yes, I am.”

“There wasn’t a jot of remorse in that man’s face,” John Ray, an attorney for the victims’ families, said. “He was as cold as ice.”

Prosecutors confirmed that he will “serve three consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole”. He is due to be formally sentenced on 17th June.

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer is available on Netflix. For all the latest Netflix news, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Long Island Killer Netflix US
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson: Inside Colin Strickland’s life and where he is now

The Love Is Blind rich list 2026: The 12 most loaded cast members the show has ever produced

Nearly 30 years on, FBI focuses in on two suspects and majorly ups reward for Amy Bradley info

Latest

The wild theory that forced The Housemaid author to reveal true identity after 23 years

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s finally debunked it

OnlyFans father and son

OnlyFans father and son slash their prices and post even more outrageous videos together

Hayley Soen

Easter sale, anyone?

Here’s where you should go on holiday this summer, based on your King’s degree

Katherine Chambers

Because we’re all in desperate need of a getaway

‘Spiritually hollow’: The Euphoria season three reviews are already out, and it’s actually SO bad

Hebe Hancock

‘Like Breaking Bad meets Looney Tunes’

This major rule change to US military conscription will affect 23 million Americans

Ellissa Bain

It comes amid the Iran conflict

MAFS Australia 2026 couple cut from show

TikToker crashed the wedding of couple cut from MAFS to spill the footage the show tried to bury

Hayley Soen

A couple were completely edited out following allegations about the groom

Billionaire MrBeast complains about long work days after claiming he has ‘zero money’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s a miracle if a day is less than 15 hours for me’

Barbie Ferreira finally reveals the real reason she left Euphoria, as season three releases

Hebe Hancock

‘I’m curious because I have no idea what’s going on’

Infamous Long Island serial killer shares chilling new details of how he murdered eight women

Ellissa Bain

He has pleaded guilty three years after being arrested

‘God help us all’: Mother of murdered Nottingham student reacts to public failings

Ellamaria Viscomi

‘There’s been arrogance, evasion, deflection and an almost total lack of ability to admit what are clear failures’

The wild theory that forced The Housemaid author to reveal true identity after 23 years

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s finally debunked it

OnlyFans father and son

OnlyFans father and son slash their prices and post even more outrageous videos together

Hayley Soen

Easter sale, anyone?

Here’s where you should go on holiday this summer, based on your King’s degree

Katherine Chambers

Because we’re all in desperate need of a getaway

‘Spiritually hollow’: The Euphoria season three reviews are already out, and it’s actually SO bad

Hebe Hancock

‘Like Breaking Bad meets Looney Tunes’

This major rule change to US military conscription will affect 23 million Americans

Ellissa Bain

It comes amid the Iran conflict

MAFS Australia 2026 couple cut from show

TikToker crashed the wedding of couple cut from MAFS to spill the footage the show tried to bury

Hayley Soen

A couple were completely edited out following allegations about the groom

Billionaire MrBeast complains about long work days after claiming he has ‘zero money’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s a miracle if a day is less than 15 hours for me’

Barbie Ferreira finally reveals the real reason she left Euphoria, as season three releases

Hebe Hancock

‘I’m curious because I have no idea what’s going on’

Infamous Long Island serial killer shares chilling new details of how he murdered eight women

Ellissa Bain

He has pleaded guilty three years after being arrested

‘God help us all’: Mother of murdered Nottingham student reacts to public failings

Ellamaria Viscomi

‘There’s been arrogance, evasion, deflection and an almost total lack of ability to admit what are clear failures’