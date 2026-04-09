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Billionaire MrBeast complains about long work days after claiming he has ‘zero money’

‘It’s a miracle if a day is less than 15 hours for me’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
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YouTuber MrBeast has opened up about his long workdays and stressful schedule after claiming he’s forced to borrow money to produce his content.

For almost 10 years, MrBeast has been one of the most popular content creators on YouTube. His videos range from large-scale challenges to social experiments, and he even has his own Amazon Prime game show, Beast Games. But we rarely get to hear about his private life.

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A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

In a rare peek into his life outside of work, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, opened up about his workload and revealed that he has no work-life balance. He spoke about this in a YouTube video titled How MrBeast Works 18 Hours A Day.

“I live to work, and 100% do not have a healthy work-life balance,” he said in a X post about the video.

“It was a miracle if a day was less than 15 hours for me,” he said in the docuseries. “My days are literally planned down to the minute. Everything has to be perfect because I don’t have much time.”

Despite all this hard work, MrBeast claims he still doesn’t have any cash on him, even though his projected net worth is $2.6 billion (£1.9 billion), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

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A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

“I have negative money right now; I’m borrowing money. That’s how little money I have,” he revealed in an interview with the Wall Street Journal earlier this year. “Technically, everyone watching this video has more money than me in their bank account if you subtract the equity value of my company, which doesn’t buy me McDonald’s in the morning.”

“I wake up, I just work … I’m just so busy working, I don’t really think about my personal bank account. I’m just laser-focused on making the greatest videos as possible, and building the business as big as possible.”

His latest big project was a YouTube stream with four other creators, where he gave away $1.5 million to his viewers.

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Featured image via YouTube

More on: Influencers Viral YouTube
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
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