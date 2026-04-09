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Barbie Ferreira finally reveals the real reason she left Euphoria, as season three releases

‘I’m curious because I have no idea what’s going on’

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Barbie Ferreira has finally cleared up the rumours about her Euphoria exit, and revealed how she really feels about season three.

HBO

Speaking recently on the Viall Files podcast, Barbie shut down one of the biggest theories about her departure: That she stormed off set after a fallout during season two.

“I never walked off set. There was never anything like that,” she said, addressing the long-running speculation head-on. “That was like a whole thing… you could ask the hundreds of people that were there every day.”

Instead, she explained her exit came down to a mutual decision after conversations about where her character, Kat Hernandez, was heading.

“It wasn’t just my choice,” she said. “After having a lot of conversation… there was just nowhere to go.”

According to Barbie, staying on for season three would have meant “lingering around for nine months” without a clear arc, something that ultimately didn’t make sense for her or the show.

“It was best for both of us that we just kind of ended it there,” she added.

HBO

She also reflected on how difficult the whole situation became, especially with the amount of online discourse surrounding it.

“It was hard. I was really young and it was tough, obviously. There was a lot of discourse about it that wasn’t true.”

This lines up with what she’s said previously about being unintentionally dragged into drama she never actually participated in.

“I kind of got sucked into this drama that I never asked to be in,” she said in an earlier interview on the Armchair Expert podcast, pushing back on the idea that she was a “victim” of the show’s second season.

Despite no longer being part of the cast, Barbie has made it clear there’s no bad blood, and she’ll be watching season three just like everyone else.

“Oh, I’ll definitely be watching,” she told Yahoo. “I’m curious because I have no idea what’s going on.”

In fact, she joked that even the current cast seem just as in the dark.

HBO

“People always ask me questions about season three. I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ I don’t even think the girls know.”

With the upcoming season expected to jump forward in time, she added that seeing where the characters end up is something she’s genuinely excited about.

“It’s going to be fun,” she said.

Barbie originally rose to fame as Kat Hernandez when Euphoria debuted in 2019, with her character quickly becoming a fan favourite for her storyline around identity, confidence and internet culture.

Now, a few years on from leaving the show, she’s entering a new phase of her career, and reflecting on growing up online in the public eye.

“I like to call myself a guinea pig of my generation,” she said, describing herself as an “old Gen Z” who experienced the early days of internet culture firsthand.

While her time on Euphoria is over, it’s clear Barbie has moved on, just maybe not in the chaotic way people once thought.

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Featured image credit: HBO, Instagram

More on: Euphoria TV Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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