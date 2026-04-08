The Euphoria cast finally answer the question we’ve all been dreading about season three

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After four years and three months, Euphoria season three is almost with us. The trailer has such a wildly different tone to the earlier seasons, that some fans are a bit scared to watch it. Will season three be the ending for Euphoria, or could the show drag on for a season four? Euphoria’s cast and crew are finally responding to questions about the show’s ending.

By the way, HBO hasn’t officially renewed or cancelled Euphoria. The CEO of HBO told Deadline back in January: “We need to find out what Sam [Levinson] is thinking, what he wants to do creatively either with the show, with his life. I don’t know exactly what he wants to do next, so that’ll be a conversation with him. But he is in the thick of season three right now.”

Here’s a rundown of what the cast have said about whether Euphoria will end with season three, or whether we’ll have to endure a season four. Please, I can’t wait eight years to watch Rue become a middle-aged cowgirl or something.

Alexa Demie

That’s the actor who stars as Maddy. Variety asked her at the premiere whether she would want there to be a season four of Euphoria. She replied: “Oh, god. I honestly haven’t given it any thought. I’ve been so present with season three. And… I don’t know. I don’t know! That’s a question for Sam, I feel. He can answer that.”

Alex wasn’t always convinced that season three would happen, either. She continued: “It was always lingering that it would, but there were so many moments when I thought, ‘Maybe it doesn’t.'”

Although, in a different interview, Alexa sounded a lot less optimistic. Extra asked her if season three is the end of Euphoria. Alex replied: “Yeah, it feels like it.”

She did not have a clear answer as to whether she’s happy with where Maddy ends up in the season three finale. “Yeah… yeah… it’s… I don’t want to say too much, but… it’s very fitting for Euphoria.”

I’m scared.

Sam Levinson

He’s the director and writer of Euphoria. Apparently, he has “no plans” for a season four right now. He hasn’t even finished making season three yet, and it premieres this weekend. Sam Levinson told Variety: “I want to finish this as strong as I can. I’m cutting [episodes] seven and eight still. I’m putting some finishing touches. I just want to deliver a f**king slam dunk season.”

He elaborated to Entertainment Tonight: “I will say, I’ve written every season of Euphoria like it’s the last season. I just go, ‘If this is it, then I’m happy to walk away.’ I think I’ll figure that out once I finish episodes seven and eight…. If this is the last season, then I’m happy. And I just sort of go from there.”

That sounds as if there could be a season four of Euphoria, depending on how season three is received?

Zendaya

Our queen Zendaya doesn’t sound too optimistic about dong another season of Euphoria. On The Drew Barrymore Show, Zendaya was asked whether season three would be the last one. She replied: “I think so, yeah.”

Drew Barrymore said: “Is this to be enjoyed? Because I almost need to know the mind frame…”

“Closure is coming,” Zendaya cut in.

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Featured images via HBO.