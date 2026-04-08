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mafs australia 2026 brides including stephanie who is secretly rich

Omg, a MAFS Australia 2026 bride is secretly minted and way richer than her braggy husband

She claims she made $680,000 last year

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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One MAFS Australia 2026 bride is secretly wildly rich. She seems to earn much more money than her husband, who keeps bragging about how successful he is. Ah, the irony.

We learned on MAFS that Stephanie works in real estate. It appears she’s very good at selling houses. In an interview with GetAhead, Stephanie outlined her career. Apparently, her first job was as a receptionist when she was 17, then she worked her way up to being an estate agent in Brisbane. She claimed she made $680,000 AUD (£357,340) last year. Wow.

According to her Insta bio, she’s sold $5.65 million of property so far in 2026. She sold $31.5 million of property in 2025, then $33 million in 2024. Not too shabby.

Tyson keeps banging on about being a top-tier alpha male or whatever, who will be a “provider” for his wife and hire a “maid” for her. But honestly, it sounds as if Stephanie would be providing for him.

mafs australia tyson stephanie

Tyson and Steph, in clashing outfits (which is maybe symbolic?)
(Image via Channel 4)

Tyson was introduced to viewers on MAFS as a property developer. Obviously, we don’t know the exact contents of Tyson’s bank account. But it sounds as if his career in real estate might not be at the same level as Steph’s.

He claimed on the Dangerous Ideas With Deano podcast that before he joined the army, he was “living in this real s***ty place in Southport,” and he had to steal food from Woolies.  According to Tyson’s Instagram, he completed his Basic Training for the army in 2017. He said on MAFS that he was in the army for six years. So, Tyson can’t have had time to develop that many properties before he signed up for MAFS Australia.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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