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Police release CCTV image of person of interest after assault near Westgate Oxford

A man in his late teens was punched multiple times in a late-night assault

Christine Savino | News
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Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of an individual they want to speak to regarding a late-night assault in Oxford city centre.

The incident happened at around 12:30am on March 22nd at the junction of Queen Street and St Ebbes Street, near an entrance to Westgate Oxford. The victim, a man in his late teens, was punched multiple times before the offender ran down St Michael’s Street.

Police confirmed the victim did not require hospital treatment.

via Thames Valley Police

Investigating officer PC Sophy Hewitt said: “We’re looking to identify the individual in this CCTV image, as we believe they may have information that could help our investigation.”

The incident comes as violence and sexual offences remain the most commonly reported crime category in Oxford Central, with 101 reports recorded in January 2026, according to Police.uk.

Anyone who recognises the person pictured, or has information about the incident, is asked to make a report with the Thames Valley Police online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43260139864.

Witnesses may also reach the Thames Valley Police through the non-emergency 101 number, and anonymous tips can be given to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Featured image via Thames Valley Police and Google Maps

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Oxford Tab on Instagram, and Facebook.  

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Christine Savino | News
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