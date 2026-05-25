Just binge watched The Crash? Here are eight equally chilling series to watch next

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The Crash followed the story of Mackenzie Shirilla, who was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences in the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

Charged with killing her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and their friend, Davion Flanagan, the Netflix series delves into the chilling details of the case, and the details of Mackenzie’s life in prison.

After binging the series over the weekend, the itch for true crime is stronger than ever. So, if you’ve finished The Crash and aren’t sure what to watch next, try these gripping series.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season one and two

Murdaugh Murders investigates the powerful Murdaugh family in South Carolina and the string of crimes, scandals, and suspicious deaths connected to them.

The Netflix series covers the financial fraud, legal corruption, and the deaths of several individuals linked to the family, resulting in the murder case involving Paul and Maggie Murdaugh. The documentary shows how influence and privilege allowed wrongdoing to go unchecked for years, as well as how the eventual investigation exposed corruption in the organisation.

Season two focuses on the high profile murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, following the aftermath of the killings of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

The series follows the courtroom as prosecutors lay out their case, detailing financial crimes, deception, and evidence that connects Murdaugh to the murders.

Should I Marry a Murderer?

This dark series follows Caroline Muirhead, a forensic pathologist, who falls into a fast-moving relationship with a man she meets on Tinder, only for him to later confess to a serious historical crime. Instead of immediately walking away, she becomes entangled in a dangerous moral and emotional conflict as she becomes implicated into the story.

The Netflix show documents how she secretly cooperates with police while still appearing to stay in the relationship, gathering evidence that could confirm his involvement in a fatal hit and run. Viewers particularly enjoy the moral dilemma Catherine finds herself in and how the show explores the psychological toll of being both partner and key witness in a criminal investigation.

American Murder: Gabby Petito

This documentary which blew up on Netflix examines the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito during a cross country road trip with her fiancé. It uses real social media posts, as well as body cam footage and police interactions to reconstruct the timeline leading up to her death.

The series highlights the early warning signs of domestic abuse, the public nature of the case, and the investigation into Brian Laundrie after he returned home alone. It also looks at how online attention and viral speculation influenced the pressure on authorities and shaped public understanding of the case.

Worst Ex Ever

This anthology-style series focuses on a number of extreme cases of toxic, abusive, or dangerous partners. Each episode covers a different story involving manipulation, coercive control, violence, or betrayal, with the show often featuring real survivor testimonies alongside police and legal perspectives. The series portrays how victims were trapped in cycles of abuse before escaping or getting justice. Worst Ex Ever can also be found on Netflix.

American Nightmare

American Nightmare tells the story of Denise Huskins, who was abducted in 2015 before being later returned after a ransom situation. Instead of being treated as a victim, Denise and her partner were initially suspected of staging the kidnapping, leading to intense media scrutiny and police disbelief.

The documentary follows how the case eventually proved her story to be true, exposing major flaws in the investigation and public judgment. It focuses heavily on victim blaming, institutional failure and the emotional toll of being disbelieved.

The TikTok Killer The TikTok Killer is a 2026 true crime documentary that follows the disappearance of Esther Estepa, a 42-year-old woman who goes missing in Spain after meeting a man she encounters while travelling. The man, a TikTok travel influencer known as “Dinamita”, is central to the story whilst her mother leads a desperate investigation using Esther’s digital footprint. Messages, videos, and social media activity are used to retrace her final movements. The Netflix series gradually shifts into a darker investigation into the influencer’s hidden past, as he becomes the last known person to see her alive, with interviews and online archives building a fragmented picture of what may have happened. What Jennifer Did This documentary covers the case of Jennifer Pan, who orchestrated a fake home invasion that resulted in the murder of her mother and attempted murder of her father. The film looks into her strict upbringing, as well as the lies she told to her family and the elaborate deception she spun over years. It follows the investigation, unraveling of her story, and the courtroom revelations that exposed her role in planning the attack. It’s a case focused on family pressure, control, and manipulation. My Killer Father: The Green Hollow Murders My Killer Father: The Green Hollow Murders is a true crime documentary that follows the allegations made by Lucy Studey McKiddy, who claims her late father, Donald Studey, was a serial killer. Lucy claims he’s responsible for murdering numerous women and burying them on family land in rural Iowa known as “Green Hollow.” The series explores her disturbing claims that she and her siblings were exposed to violence and may have been forced to help dispose of bodies, while also presenting the strong denial from other family members who insist no murders occurred. It also covers police and FBI investigations of the property, where searches and soil disturbances fuel suspicion but no human remains have been confirmed, leaving the case unresolved and deeply controversial.

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Featured image via Netflix