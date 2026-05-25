Just binge watched The Crash? Here are eight equally chilling series to watch next
Netflix is keeping us fed
The Crash followed the story of Mackenzie Shirilla, who was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences in the Ohio Reformatory for Women.
Charged with killing her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and their friend, Davion Flanagan, the Netflix series delves into the chilling details of the case, and the details of Mackenzie’s life in prison.
After binging the series over the weekend, the itch for true crime is stronger than ever. So, if you’ve finished The Crash and aren’t sure what to watch next, try these gripping series.
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season one and two
Murdaugh Murders investigates the powerful Murdaugh family in South Carolina and the string of crimes, scandals, and suspicious deaths connected to them.
The Netflix series covers the financial fraud, legal corruption, and the deaths of several individuals linked to the family, resulting in the murder case involving Paul and Maggie Murdaugh. The documentary shows how influence and privilege allowed wrongdoing to go unchecked for years, as well as how the eventual investigation exposed corruption in the organisation.
Season two focuses on the high profile murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, following the aftermath of the killings of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.
The series follows the courtroom as prosecutors lay out their case, detailing financial crimes, deception, and evidence that connects Murdaugh to the murders.
Should I Marry a Murderer?
This dark series follows Caroline Muirhead, a forensic pathologist, who falls into a fast-moving relationship with a man she meets on Tinder, only for him to later confess to a serious historical crime. Instead of immediately walking away, she becomes entangled in a dangerous moral and emotional conflict as she becomes implicated into the story.
The Netflix show documents how she secretly cooperates with police while still appearing to stay in the relationship, gathering evidence that could confirm his involvement in a fatal hit and run. Viewers particularly enjoy the moral dilemma Catherine finds herself in and how the show explores the psychological toll of being both partner and key witness in a criminal investigation.
American Murder: Gabby Petito
This documentary which blew up on Netflix examines the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito during a cross country road trip with her fiancé. It uses real social media posts, as well as body cam footage and police interactions to reconstruct the timeline leading up to her death.
The series highlights the early warning signs of domestic abuse, the public nature of the case, and the investigation into Brian Laundrie after he returned home alone. It also looks at how online attention and viral speculation influenced the pressure on authorities and shaped public understanding of the case.
Worst Ex Ever
This anthology-style series focuses on a number of extreme cases of toxic, abusive, or dangerous partners. Each episode covers a different story involving manipulation, coercive control, violence, or betrayal, with the show often featuring real survivor testimonies alongside police and legal perspectives. The series portrays how victims were trapped in cycles of abuse before escaping or getting justice. Worst Ex Ever can also be found on Netflix.
American Nightmare
American Nightmare tells the story of Denise Huskins, who was abducted in 2015 before being later returned after a ransom situation. Instead of being treated as a victim, Denise and her partner were initially suspected of staging the kidnapping, leading to intense media scrutiny and police disbelief.
The documentary follows how the case eventually proved her story to be true, exposing major flaws in the investigation and public judgment. It focuses heavily on victim blaming, institutional failure and the emotional toll of being disbelieved.
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Featured image via Netflix