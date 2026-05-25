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The ‘tone deaf’ social posts of Mackenzie Shirilla after causing death of two in 100mph crash

The teenager’s social media played key role in her conviction after the incident

Francesca Eke | Entertainment
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The Crash documentary revisits the case of Mackenzie Shirilla, who was sentenced to 15 years to life after being convicted of killing her boyfriend and a friend in a high speed crash.

Back in 2022, 17-year-old Mackenzie drove her car into a brick wall at around 100mph. She was later found guilty on 12 charges, including murder, and won’t be eligible for parole until 2037.

However, the posts Mackenzie Shirilla uploaded after the crash have been flagged as a potential contributing factor for her sentencing.

Mackenzie uploaded a TikTok video being wheeled out of hospital

mackenzie Shirilla posts crash

via Netflix

The teenager posted a video of her in a hospital gown and wearing a neck brace the day she was discharged from hospital, which some viewers found odd. Wearing a flower in her hair, she vlogs herself being wheeled out of the building.

She posted footage of herself and Dominic’s father attempting to contact him with an Ouija board

The documentary detailed how Mackenzie also shared footage of herself trying to get in contact with Dominic after his death. Not only that, but she also appeared to be with Dominic’s grieving father.

Mackenzie also shared videos from her hospital bed on TikTok

mackenzie Shirilla posts crash

via Netflix

Videos shared on TikTok showed her lying in bed in a hospital room, showered with cards and gifts. She also shared footage from her 18th birthday, with balloons and flowers decorating the room.

Mackenzie was still trying to get brand deals following the crash

Many people were even more shocked to hear how both Mackenzie and her mother were still pitching to a fashion brand, just days after the crash. Multiple clothing brands and modelling agencies reached out to the teenager in her Instagram posts, asking her to collaborate with them.

She wrote in response to one request: “Thank you for the comment, I would love to work with you guys, I’ve been emailing you guys a lot!! Such a great opportunity thank you.”

Davion’s adoptive father, Scott Flanagan, spotted the response online and described it as “tone deaf” in the documentary .

He said: “She just doesn’t get how much anguish she’s caused. No one in their right mind would post about being thrilled about this opportunity after they’d just killed two people in a horrific accident.

Her mother wrote to another: “Thank you for this opportunity. She’s been trying to contact you guys.”

The teenager posed in corpse-like face paint for Halloween

via Netflix

A few months after the wreck on July 31st, Mackenzie and her friends participated in Halloween, where they had on corpse-like face paint. Her friend Rosie clarified that they were actually dressed to emulate the rapper Playboi Carti, but it’s not clear to see the resemblance.

Some were shocked to see her dress up in such a way after causing the death of two others, yet Mackenzie and Rosie seemingly failed to draw the comparisons.

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via Netflix

More on: Netflix The Crash True crime
Francesca Eke | Entertainment
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