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The Obsession subtle twist ending explained, and way darker alternate ending we almost got

You probably missed this small detail

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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The ending of Obsession was wild, so here’s the whole thing explained, along with the way-darker alternate ending director Curry Barker almost went with.

Nikki made her on One Wish Willow at the end of Obsession

In the final climactic scene of Obsession, Bear decides to end his and Nikki’s torment by taking his own life. At this point, his chaotic wish has already resulted in the death of his close friends and coworkers, Sarah and Ian, both killed by Nikki.

via Focus Features

Bear chickens out of shooting himself, instead overdosing on his prescription pills. But in the background, we can hear the jingle of the One Wish Willow – meaning Nikki has just made her own wish. The wish is probably the same one Bear made, that he would be obsessed with her, as he snaps out of his anxious frenzy and mindlessly walks over to Nikki and hugs her.

But unfortunately for Nikki, Bear’s overdose is working. He dies in her arms as she sobs and realises what he has done. Just as she put the gun in her mouth to take her own life, Bear officially stopped breathing. Earlier in the film, we find out the only way to break one’s wish is to die. So now, Nikki isn’t obsessed with Bear anymore. She quickly pushes him away in disgust and cries as she realises how messed up everything that has happened is.

The alternate Obsession is way darker, and we were so close to getting it

In an interview with Movie Web, director Curry Barker revealed the way darker ending of Obsession, where Nikki ends up dying too.

“I wanted the ending to feel brutal. The original ending, she just ends it all. But we decided, we only gave her one take,” the 26-year-old said. “We said, ‘Okay, this is the take where she’ll survive, it’s probably not gonna make it in the movie, but we’re just going to do it anyway, so let’s see what you do,’ and it’s what you see in the movie. It’s so raw.”

@movieweb

Did the ending of Obsession completely break your brain? You aren’t alone. 😳 Writer-director Curry Barker sits down with us to dissect that incredibly brutal final scene. 🩸 Obsession is currently playing in theaters! #Obsession #CurryBarker #HorrorMovies #IndieHorror #EndingExplained #MovieReview #HorrorCommunity

♬ original sound – MovieWeb

He continued: “It felt so brutal that the people around me talked me into it; they were like, I think you’ve got to go with the ending where she survives because it’s so much more gruesome, because you’re kind. of like, ‘Now what?’ Like she’s probably going to go to prison, there’s a billion dollars in somebody’s house somewhere.”

Petition for Curry to release the footage of the alternate ending? I’m intrigued!

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Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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