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venezuela fury honeymoon

Everything Venezuela Fury and Noah Price have been up to on flashy £30k Marbella honeymoon

Venezuela’s £1.3k bikini cost more than my whole summer holiday

Francesca Eke | Entertainment
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Despite initially keeping the location of their honeymoon under wraps, newlyweds Venezuela Fury and Noah Price have been all over social media sharing updates of their Spanish holiday.

The pair jetted off to Marbella after getting married on the Isle of Man last week and according to their socials, have been splashing the cash to celebrate.

Posing in a £1,300 Versace bikini, Venezuela shared outfit details from her hotel room, as well as roping in Noah to take part in TikTok trends from beside the pool.

@parisvenezuela

♬ Love Like This (2016 Remaster) – Faith Evans

Venezuela also posed in a custom outfit from Evangaline Designs, the same business which made her iconic gold dress for her hen do earlier this year.  People spotted them walking the streets, sharing footage of them looking loved up on TikTok.

She also decked herself out in a matching Alo outfit for the airport, posing in the neon set before catching her flight. Other photos show her stripping it down to basics, wearing oversized dresses and no shoes by the beach.

They also spent time at an exclusive beach club in Puerto Banús, sipping mocktails and posing for photos after Venezuela revealed during a TikTok Live that she and Noah had been asked whether they wanted help getting in anywhere during their stay.

Venezuela and Noah dined at Five Guys, but also visited the La Pappardella, the famous restaurant known for its Sexy Pasta dish.

The newly married couple also showed off the champagne and strawberries gifted to them by their hotel, which Noah snapped a photo of for Instagram, captioning it: “Had worster Mondays.”

Both Noah and Venezuela encouraged viewers to send them gifts whilst on TikTok Lives, joking “you don’t get to watch us for free”.

Despite criticism about their ages and new living situation after Paris and Tyson Fury gifted them a static caravan to live together in, the couple brushed off teasing and responded to comments in jest.

@noahprice69

♬ original sound – Neymarae

With over a million followers on TikTok alone, Venezuela is reportedly set to earn more than her mother, Paris. The 16-year-old blew up on socials following her wedding and the family’s Netflix’s show, At Home With The Furys, with the possibility for her to bring in up to £15k a week. 

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Featured image via Instagram @venezuelaprice1 and TikTok @parisvenezuela

More on: Celebrity Reality TV Tyson Fury Venezuela Fury
Francesca Eke | Entertainment
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