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Prospective Durham University student killed in motorbike crash whilst in Vietnam

Orla Wates was on the Ha Giang Loop motorbike tour when she was injured and later died in hospital

Francesca Eke | News
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A 19-year-old British woman who had planned to study at Durham University has died following a motorbike crash in Vietnam.

Orla Wates died Hanoi’s Viet Duc Friendship Hospital on April 2nd after being injured on the Ha Giang Loop in northern Vietnam, according to Viet Nam News.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed that consular staff are supporting her family.

In a tribute, her parents, Andrew and Henrietta Wates, described her as “beautiful, independent and very funny, with a sharp wit,” adding that she “loved to look good and lived life to the full.”

They also shared that Orla’s organs were donated to help others, saying they believed it was something she would have wanted. Speaking about wanting to honour their daughter, Henrietta added: “At this extremely difficult time for our family, we chose to donate Orla’s organs, as we believe that if there were a way to give opportunity to others, this is what Orla would have wanted.

“Knowing that she is living on through them brings us great comfort.”

Speaking in an emotional interview shared by the hospital, her father said Vietnam was a country Orla loved, and giving back felt important. Her mother added that Orla had been “loving every minute” of her time there.

“Orla was beautiful, independent and very funny, with a sharp wit,” her parents, Andrew and Henrietta Wates said.

In an emotional interview shared to the hospital’s social media page, her father said: “Vietnam was a country she loved and so to give back to Vietnam as well I think is very important for us.”

Her mother added: “She had the best time here, she was loving every minute of it. So it is our way of thanking you.”

“She loved to look good and lived life to the full.”

The Ha Giang Loop is a roughly 350km route through mountainous terrain near Vietnam’s border with China, popular with travellers for its dramatic scenery.

If you feel affected by this story, please speak to someone or contact Samaritans on 116 123 at any time.

You can contact Anxiety UK on 03444 775 774, Mind on 0300 123 3393, and Calm (Campaign Against Living Miserably, for men aged 15 to 35) on 0800 58 58 58.

All Durham University students can access 24/7 confidential wellbeing support via the university’s Student Support and Wellbeing services, including online resources and out-of-hours support. Students can find help through the university wellbeing pages or by contacting their college welfare team.

County Durham’s NHS mental health helpline can be reached at 0800 051 6171.

Featured image via family handout

Francesca Eke | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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