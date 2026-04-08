Who Wireless originally wanted to headline, as festival is cancelled after Kanye’s ban

This could have been SO good

30 minutes ago

It turns out Kanye West might never have been the Wireless festival organisers’ first choice anyway.

After weeks of backlash over Kanye’s booking, things escalated quickly when he was officially barred from entering the UK. The decision, made by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, meant his headline slot was instantly scrapped, and the entire July festival ended up being cancelled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wireless Festival (@wirelessfest)

Kanye, 48, had already sparked outrage when he was announced for the Finsbury Park event, largely due to his history of antisemitic comments and pro-Nazi controversies, including selling swastika T-shirts earlier this year. So when news broke that he’d been denied entry after applying for an Electronic Travel Authorisation, it didn’t exactly come out of nowhere.

According to insiders, though, the real story is what was happening behind the scenes before everything blew up.

A source told the Daily Mail that organisers had actually been eyeing up Jay-Z as a potential headliner instead. Apparently, he was seen as a much safer (and frankly less chaotic) option, with existing ties to the festival’s parent company. Let’s be honest, the possibility of a surprise Beyoncé appearance didn’t hurt either.

Insiders said there was already division internally over Kanye’s booking, with some pushing for Jay-Z from the start. Other names reportedly in the mix included Tyler, the Creator, J. Cole and Clipse, so it’s not like they were short on options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler, The Creator (@feliciathegoat)

Now, it’s reportedly “mayhem” behind closed doors, with frustration that so much time was spent securing Kanye despite the obvious risk he might not even be allowed into the country.

Kanye himself has since responded with a subdued statement, saying his aim for the performance was to spread “unity, peace, and love” through music. But that clearly didn’t sway officials.

Meanwhile, Melvin Benn defended the original booking, arguing Kanye’s music is already widely played and streamed in the UK, and that he should have been allowed to perform.

Wireless 2025 is officially off, refunds are being issued, and what could have been a massive headline moment has turned into one of the messiest festival sagas in recent memory.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: SMG/Shutterstock