Kanye West releases statement after Wireless controversy, and people notice glaring issue

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After multiple sponsors pulled out of Wireless Festival, Kanye West has responded to the controversy through a statement, which is being criticised online.

Rapper Kanye West has been announced as the headliner for this year’s Wireless Festival in London, a decision that was immediately met with public outrage. The musician has been involved in countless controversies over the years, including the release of a song called Heil Hitler last May.

Kanye West is guilty of appalling antisemitic and pro Nazi comments Below I have written to the Home Secretary asking her to use her powers to ban West from travelling to the UK to appear at the Wireless concert She used this power recently to ban an anti-immigration campaigner… pic.twitter.com/Cso9TYpTht — Chris Philp MP (@CPhilpOfficial) April 6, 2026

Due to the backlash, numerous sponsors have pulled out of Wireless, including Pepsi and PayPal, who also sponsored the pre-sale last week. Kanye has responded to the criticism in a statement shared through The Wall Street Journal.

“I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless, and I want to address it directly,” he wrote.

“My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music. I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen.”

The artist continued: “I know words aren’t enough – I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here. With love, Ye.”

But people have been quick to point out that this apology is very similar to Kanye’s other apologies for his antisemitic remarks. The 48-year-old previously apologised for his anti-Jewish remarks back in 2022 and again in 2023, claiming he didn’t mean to offend the Jewish community.

It looks like Wireless is not folding, and they will keep Kanye West as its headliner. Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, issued a statement pic.twitter.com/Jl9tSRJefX — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) April 6, 2026

But as of last year, one of his songs had the song lyrics: “All my n***** Nazis, n**** Heil Hitler.”

Kanye put out a whole page-spread apology in The Wall Street Journal late last year, opening up about his struggles with bipolar disorder and his traumatic brain injury.

“One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 is the disconnected moments – many of which I still cannot recall – that led to poor judgment and reckless behaviour that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body experience,” the statement said in part. “I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though.”

As of right now, he’s still set to headline Wireless.

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Featured image via Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock