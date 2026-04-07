Every major brand that’s ditched Wireless after Kanye West was announced as headliner

‘We are not giving him a platform to extol opinion’

30 minutes ago

Wireless Festival is facing mounting pressure after confirming Kanye West as its 2026 headliner, with a growing list of major sponsors now distancing themselves from the event.

The London-based rap and hip-hop festival, set to take place in Finsbury Park in July, had been gearing up for a high-profile year. Backlash surrounding West’s inclusion has quickly overshadowed the lineup, raising questions about the festival’s financial backing and long-term viability.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@ye)

West, who now goes by Ye, has been widely criticised in recent years for a series of antisemitic and offensive statements. His booking has sparked public outrage, calls for boycotts, and even political scrutiny, with reports of a potential review into his UK visa.

Despite the controversy, Festival Republic managing director Melvin Benn defended the decision to book the rapper, describing his past comments as “abhorrent” but urging critics to consider the idea of forgiveness.

“Forgiveness and giving people a second chance are becoming a lost virtue in this ever-increasing divisive world and I would ask people to reflect on their instant comments of disgust at the likelihood of him performing (as was mine) and offer some forgiveness and hope to him as I have decided to do,” Benn said.

“We are not giving him a platform to extol opinion of whatever nature, only to perform the songs that are currently played on the radio stations in our country and the streaming platforms in our country and listened to and enjoyed by millions.”

Even so, sponsors have begun to walk away. Here’s every brand that has reportedly pulled out so far.

Diageo

Drinks company Diageo, who own alcohol brands Johnnie Walker and Captain Morgan, soon followed, confirming it would no longer be involved in the 2026 festival.

“We have informed the organizers of our concerns and as it stands, Diageo will not sponsor the 2026 Wireless festival,” a spokesperson told The Associated Press.

Pepsi

The biggest blow came from Pepsi, which had been the festival’s headline sponsor for over a decade. Wireless was previously branded as “Pepsi presents Wireless”, with the company’s presence visible across promotional materials.

A spokesperson confirmed to The Independent: “Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival.”

The move followed public criticism, including from comedian Matt Lucas, who called out the brand online over its association with the event.

Rockstar Energy

Rockstar Energy has also withdrawn support. The brand shares a parent company with Pepsi, suggesting a wider corporate pullback tied to the controversy.

PayPal

Online payments platform PayPal is reportedly removing its branding from festival promotions, according to the BBC. The company had played a key role in ticket sales, including pre-sale access for fans.

Budweiser and BeatBox

Parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev has confirmed it is also stepping back, impacting both Budweiser and BeatBox’s involvement.

“We have decided to withdraw our sponsorship of this year’s Wireless Festival,” a spokesperson said.

Other partners listed on the festival’s website, including smaller brands and transport providers, have yet to publicly confirm their positions.

Meanwhile, West is still scheduled to perform across all three days of the festival as part of what has been framed as a comeback moment following the release of his latest album.

The rapper recently issued a public apology for his past antisemitic remarks, writing that he “lost touch with reality” during severe manic episodes and expressing regret for his actions. He added that he is committed to accountability and change, stating: “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

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Featured image credit: Canva, Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock