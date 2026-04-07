NASA reveals the truth behind that hilarious viral Nutella jar in Artemis II live stream

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The astronauts on board the Artemis II rocket streamed live as they circled the moon last night, but it’s a rogue jar of Nutella that stole the show.

Four astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, are currently on board the Orion spacecraft on a 10-day mission to fly around the moon. It’s a test mission, hopefully allowing more astronauts to walk on the far side of the moon for the first time ever in 2027.

As they reached the maximum distance humans have ever travelled from Earth, a whopping 252,752 miles, a huge jar of the famous hazelnut spread fell down behind the astronauts’ heads in the most hilarious moment ever.

It was like something from a comedy sketch as the Nutella fell off a shelf behind them and moved past the camera in slow motion due to the lack of gravity. The “Nutella” branding was perfectly on display, and the astronauts didn’t even turn around or notice it falling right behind them.

The video has gone viral on social media and people are convinced it wasn’t a mistake and the whole thing was a clever piece of planned product placement for Nutella.

Now that’s product placement — Jackie (@7ThinkingJack) April 6, 2026

“They did that on purpose… was a product placement ad,” one person wrote on Twitter. Someone else said: “Now that’s product placement.” However, NASA has now confirmed it’s not true, and the floating Nutella jar really was just a brilliantly timed accident.

NASA’s agency press secretary Bethany Stevens told Futurism that “NASA does not select crew meals or food in association with brand partnerships” and assured everyone: “This was not a product placement.”

It might not have been the first-ever brand deal in space, but it was still the best bit of free advertising Ferrero has ever had. Watch Nutella sales shoot up now! “NASA spent $93 billion and Nutella got a free ad out of it,” someone on Twitter joked. Another said: “The best advertising Ferrero can have, and for free.”

Artemis II, and the now-famous jar of Nutella, are now on their way back to Earth after successfully completing the moon mission. The rocket is due to land in the Pacific Ocean on Friday.

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Featured image credit: NASA