‘Everyone makes mistakes’: These terrible Kanye West Wireless takes completely miss the point

4 hours ago

Kanye West is officially banned from entering the UK, yet his TikTok supporters can’t stop defending him as the Wireless headliner.

As one of the most influential artists of the 21st century, Kanye West has left an undeniable heavy footprint in hip-hop and music in general. His first three albums are arguably the strongest trilogy in rap history, and in the era of same-y sounding commercialised rap in the early 2000s, Kanye’s music was a massive breath of fresh air.

As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel. All ticket holders will recieve an automatic full refund. pic.twitter.com/nNCqUXNU6t — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) April 7, 2026

He’s always been one to share his opinion on controversial topics, unashamedly. From his famous “Bill Clinton doesn’t care about black people” moment on the news to interrupting Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the VMAs, Kanye isn’t known to bite his tongue and it’s part of the reason his supporters love him.

But in the past 10 years, his views have taken a sharp turn from pushing the envelope to spreading untrue, damaging rhetoric. Kanye has since apologised for many of these incidents, such as saying slavery was a choice, and his staunch support for Donald Trump.

However, the past two years of Kanye’s career have reached a new low. The Gold Digger singer released merch with Swasttikas on it and dropped a song called Heil Hitler where he said him and all his friends are Nazis. This was the boiling point of four years straight of anti-Semitic behaviour from Kanye, including saying he’s going to go “death con three” on Jewish people in a now deleted tweet.

Still, many of his most loyal supporters are standing by him.

kanye west doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on nazism. he wrote a song heiling hitler. he sold a fucking t-shirt with a swastika. how are people still platforming him??????? — spencer (top 0.1% of spencers) (@hoddsuspenders) April 2, 2026

“The outrage following the announcement taht Kanye is headlining at Wireless Festival this year has really gone and shown the hypocrisy of everything,” one Kanye defender said on TikTok.

“We never see that response for everything else. We don’t see it for things that are going on in Gaza, with Israel. We don’t see it with any other genocide or awful thing that happens in the world, and yet everybody is focusing on Kanye performing at Wireless. Yet, have they ever said that about Gaza? Have they ever said that about the tens and thousands of innocent civilians that are being killed by our weapons that we’re providing them? Just crazy to see.”

While it’s true that mainstream media doesn’t focus enough on important issues like the genocide in Gaza and the involvement of British arms, putting these two together is a false equivalent. When someone who has spent the past four years spouting hate speech against a minority group is announced as headliner for a. major UK festival, of course they should be called out.

I’m happy Kanye has apologised. I choose to believe it’s sincere. But less than a year ago he was chanting Heil Hitler on a song – he needs to take a step back and actually prove he’s changed and this isn’t one of his many apologies over the past few years.

Kanye was the first musician I ever called myself a fan of, but it’s time to accept that his once legendary legacy is forever tainted by racist rambles. Graduation was great – but nothing is great enough to forgive this, without real change.

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Featured image by Consolidated News Photos and Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock