Omg, Wireless Festival has been fully CANCELLED after government blocked Kanye West’s UK entry

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Wireless Festival has now been cancelled after the UK government blocked Kanye West’s travel to the UK. That came after massive amounts of backlash surrounding his headline performance at the upcoming gig.

In a statement, promoter Festival Republic said: “The Home Office has withdrawn Ye’s ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders. As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking Ye and no concerns were highlighted at the time.

“Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had. As Ye said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK.”

As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel. All ticket holders will recieve an automatic full refund. pic.twitter.com/nNCqUXNU6t — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) April 7, 2026

Kanye spoke out before Wireless was cancelled

It’s been a fast-moving story all weekend, and after five brands removed support for Wireless Festival, Kanye West himself spoke out.

“I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless, and I want to address it directly,” he said.

“My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music. I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen.”

At the same time, Festival Republic boss Melvin Benn defended the decision to have Kanye as the headline performance.

“What Ye has said in the past about Jews and Hitler is as abhorrent to me as it is to the Jewish community,” he explained, asking people to consider “forgiveness.”

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