Wicked Whims creator reveals shocking amount of Sims 4 players who use the spicy mod

He’s also shared how much he makes from it

3 hours ago

If you’re big into The Sims 4, then you’ll know all about the Wicked Whims mod, and the creator has shared some never-before-known facts about its player base.

Outside of the endless amount of DLC you can download, a big part of the Sims community is mods. One of the most popular mods of all time is Wicked Whims, a mod that makes Sims “whoo-hooing” way more uh, graphic. The mod has over 1000 sex animations, adds sex toys, makes group sex an option, and anything else you could imagine.

“Wait, what's your favorite Sims game?"

"The sims 4."

"Favorite mods?"

"Wicked Whims and Basemental Drugs."

"Favorite custom content?"

"CC ALPHAAAAA!"

"Oh no-" pic.twitter.com/qbZ4CbxC4C — Alistar (@Raccoon_Tycoon) August 12, 2025

In an interview with German news site Taz, Wicked Whims creator Turbodriver revealed just how many Simmers use the mod.

“On average, 400,000 people per day. That’s how often my server is pinged, at least, because someone starts the game and has installed the mod,” he said.

“I can hardly believe it myself. But it’s true. My mod can also be installed by players using burned versions. And there will be quite a few of them, because the expansion packs are very expensive. Not everyone can afford that.”

Like most other Sims mods, Wicked Whims is completely free to download, and Turbodriver plans to keep it that way. When asked if he thinks he’d make more money if there was a paywall, he disagreed.

when i make my wlw sims wicked whim and they get hearts at the same time >>> pic.twitter.com/doCpgcSiwt — ⊹ ࣪ ˖𝒎𝒐𝒎𝒐’𝒔 𝒎𝒐𝒋𝒐⋆.˚🦋༘⋆ (@momos_mojo) April 3, 2026

“I don’t think so – quite the opposite. There’s social pressure in the modding community to make content accessible to everyone. That creates respect and trust,” the creator explained.

“Especially when it comes to sexual needs that people explore with the mod, I don’t want to be accused of profiting from those needs. A paywall would probably cost me a lot of supporters.”

But don’rt feel too bad, Turbo is definitely making a lot of money through his optional paywall. ALthough he didnt’t give an exact figure, he said there were 15,000 paying members. As of writing this, his Patreon says he has 18k paid memebers.

“I currently have 15,800 paying members on Patreon. I’d rather not say exactly how much I earn. But assuming everyone pays my standard contribution of €4.50 per month, I earn around €60,000 net per month.”