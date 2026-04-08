The Tab

Wicked Whims creator reveals shocking amount of Sims 4 players who use the spicy mod

He’s also shared how much he makes from it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Gaming
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

If you’re big into The Sims 4, then you’ll know all about the Wicked Whims mod, and the creator has shared some never-before-known facts about its player base.

Outside of the endless amount of DLC you can download, a big part of the Sims community is mods. One of the most popular mods of all time is Wicked Whims, a mod that makes Sims “whoo-hooing” way more uh, graphic. The mod has over 1000 sex animations, adds sex toys, makes group sex an option, and anything else you could imagine.

In an interview with German news site Taz, Wicked Whims creator Turbodriver revealed just how many Simmers use the mod.

“On average, 400,000 people per day. That’s how often my server is pinged, at least, because someone starts the game and has installed the mod,” he said.

“I can hardly believe it myself. But it’s true. My mod can also be installed by players using burned versions. And there will be quite a few of them, because the expansion packs are very expensive. Not everyone can afford that.”

Like most other Sims mods, Wicked Whims is completely free to download, and Turbodriver plans to keep it that way. When asked if he thinks he’d make more money if there was a paywall, he disagreed.

“I don’t think so – quite the opposite. There’s social pressure in the modding community to make content accessible to everyone. That creates respect and trust,” the creator explained.

“Especially when it comes to sexual needs that people explore with the mod, I don’t want to be accused of profiting from those needs. A paywall would probably cost me a lot of supporters.”

But don’rt feel too bad, Turbo is definitely making a lot of money through his optional paywall. ALthough he didnt’t give an exact figure, he said there were 15,000 paying members. As of writing this, his Patreon says he has 18k paid memebers.

“I currently have 15,800 paying members on Patreon. I’d rather not say exactly how much I earn. But assuming everyone pays my standard contribution of €4.50 per month, I earn around €60,000 net per month.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via EA

More on: Gaming The Sims Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Gaming
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Thanks EA, this Sims 4 feature no one asked for ruins the last good thing about the game

Explained: Here’s what’s actually going on with Anadius, the huge The Sims 4 DLC ‘unlocker’

The Sims 4 packs rumours

Inside the rumours as to why The Sims 4 team aren’t making anymore packs for a while

Latest

A much-needed update on the girls in Khia Asylum, as Rita Ora performs at car dealership

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Some unlikely names have finally escaped

The Love Is Blind rich list 2026: The 12 most loaded cast members the show has ever produced

Hayley Soen

Millionaires all over the place

Days after splitting from Helena and Belle, Harrison and Carrington are now texting the SAME girl?!

Hayley Soen

Belle is dating someone else too?!

Birmingham University has partnered with Warwickshire County Cricket Club

Cassandra Fong

The collaboration aims to break down barriers in education and sport

Prospective Durham University student killed in motorbike crash whilst in Vietnam

Francesca Eke

Orla Wates was on the Ha Giang Loop motorbike tour when she was injured and later died in hospital

Wicked Whims creator reveals shocking amount of Sims 4 players who use the spicy mod

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s also shared how much he makes from it

Police release CCTV image of person of interest after assault near Westgate Oxford

Christine Savino

A man in his late teens was punched multiple times in a late-night assault

The viral Japanese heart butt trend has to be the strangest thing on the internet right now

Ellissa Bain

How is this even real?!

‘It makes me so angry’: Viewers spot huge error in new Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer

Esther Knowles

One clip just doesn’t make sense in the film’s universe

‘We need some joy’: KCL Spider-Man reveals inspiration behind campus stunt

Emma Cooper

Our friendly campus Spider-Man defeating academic burnout and London loneliness

A much-needed update on the girls in Khia Asylum, as Rita Ora performs at car dealership

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Some unlikely names have finally escaped

The Love Is Blind rich list 2026: The 12 most loaded cast members the show has ever produced

Hayley Soen

Millionaires all over the place

Days after splitting from Helena and Belle, Harrison and Carrington are now texting the SAME girl?!

Hayley Soen

Belle is dating someone else too?!

Birmingham University has partnered with Warwickshire County Cricket Club

Cassandra Fong

The collaboration aims to break down barriers in education and sport

Prospective Durham University student killed in motorbike crash whilst in Vietnam

Francesca Eke

Orla Wates was on the Ha Giang Loop motorbike tour when she was injured and later died in hospital

Wicked Whims creator reveals shocking amount of Sims 4 players who use the spicy mod

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s also shared how much he makes from it

Police release CCTV image of person of interest after assault near Westgate Oxford

Christine Savino

A man in his late teens was punched multiple times in a late-night assault

The viral Japanese heart butt trend has to be the strangest thing on the internet right now

Ellissa Bain

How is this even real?!

‘It makes me so angry’: Viewers spot huge error in new Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer

Esther Knowles

One clip just doesn’t make sense in the film’s universe

‘We need some joy’: KCL Spider-Man reveals inspiration behind campus stunt

Emma Cooper

Our friendly campus Spider-Man defeating academic burnout and London loneliness