Inside the rumours as to why The Sims 4 team aren’t making anymore packs for a while

The Sims 4 is in a precarious position right now for a myriad of reasons. Many people were obviously heartbroken when we learned the mysterious Project Rene is not going to be The Sims 5 but something else – because everyone is sick of The Sims 4. It’s always been a flawed game and it continues to just have those flaws built upon. Whilst hopes of a new era were dashed, the fate of the current era was put in ethical jeopardy after the news EA was being sold to the Saudi Arabian government and the Kushner family – putting the self expression and woke safety of The Sims in what felt like a crisis for many of us. But now The Sims 4 team are allegedly taking a break from making more packs for a few months and these are the rumours on the reason why.

This is all alleged rumours, but something might be going on

According to a few The Sims YouTubers and some rumours on the forums and Reddit, The Sims team will be taking a break from releasing any major packs for a fair few months. The word on the street is no more major pack will be coming until the spring of next year.

This isn’t majorly unheard of and it’s quite common that The Sims team only drop a few big packs a year – but there are rumours that something else might be coming for the game.

One of the biggest rumours is apparently The Sims 4 team could allegedly be working on a remaster of the game. Which is… divisive. Of course, The Sims 4 is over 10 years old now and it’s always felt a little tired. But people are wondering if they have to buy a remaster what that may look like. Would all the huge amount of money people have spent on packs carry over to the new remaster or not?

It’s got people torn – but that’s the biggest of the rumours of what’s going on with The Sims 4 packs right now. Would you be purchasing if it went ahead?

