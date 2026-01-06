Love Island’s Anton dragged for bizarre reaction to his ex Belle joining All Stars

He somehow made the news into an ad for his fitness business?!

4 hours ago

The cast for season three of Love Island: All Stars has finally been announced. Belle Hassan from season five is returning to the villa. Belle’s infamous ex from Love Island, Anton Danyluk, shared a pretty strange response to this news. The people are not impressed with his comments.

Anton’s relationship with Belle only lasted for five weeks beyond the Love Island villa. It wasn’t exactly a long-term relationship. Yet he made a lengthy Instagram post responding to her return to the villa. He shared several pictures of him and Belle, and composed a whole essay about it.

He wrote: “My ex is back. So what does that mean for me? The Love Island: All Stars line-up was announced yesterday… and I wasn’t surprised to see Belle there. I’ve spoken openly since my last show about never doing reality TV again… so naturally, people have been asking, ‘Does this change anything?’

“First of all – I want to wish Belle nothing but the best. She’s one of the kindest, most honest and loyal people you could meet, and I know she’ll absolutely smash it. As for me… this changes absolutely nothing. I’ve come too dar in the last two years, and going back would be a massive step backwards in my life.”

Anton then attempted to blend his musings on reality TV with some promo for his fitness business. Really.

He continued: “I’ve found true happiness. I’ve found my purpose again. Helping thousands of people improve their fitness, confidence and wellbeing means more to me than any TV show ever could.”

Anton then went on for 150 words about the fitness coaching he offers, and why people should sign up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton Danyluk | Fitness Coach | Author | Entrepreneur (@anton_danyluk)

Confused? So were plenty of Love Island viewers.

“F*ck are you going on about?” Somebody commented.

Another wrote: “This is such a weird post…. You were together for about 10 minutes seven years ago.”

“He’s mastered the ability to find something completely unrelated, and make it about him,” an Insta user added.

Someone responded: “What I can’t understand is that if Belle going back changes nothing for you, then why is she in this post? Can’t you promote your business without using Belle like bl**dy click bait?”

Others called the post “strange” and “so cringe”.

Anton also threw some shade at Love Island: All Stars on his Insta story. He said: “I think I can name probably one person, and it’s my ex. So for me, it’s not much of an all-star line-up, but I guess it’s just getting to that stage where the show is becoming a little bit of a joke.”

