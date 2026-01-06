The Tab

‘News Daddy’ Dylan Page is officially leaving TikTok after explosive allegations

He claims they’ve deleted his past five videos

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Dylan “News Daddy” Page has announced he’s leaving TikTok and his millions of followers behind, claiming he is being silenced.

The 26-year-old South African creator has been making news content videos for the past few years and has grown a platform of  18.1 million followers for his engaging coverage on all things global affairs.

But now, the news influencer has announced he’s leaving TikTok because his videos keep getting taken down, and he claims this is a targeted attack.

“The censorship on this platform is getting out of hand. One of the biggest news stories of the decade just broke, and I can hardly cover it,” the TikToker claimed.

“Five videos removed in two days, and they don’t even just remove them, they can now make the videos ineligible for recommendation. You guys won’t even see it.”

@dylan.page

@tiktok you have chosen war

♬ original sound – Dylan Page

He continued: “Sometimes I feel like I’m at war with the platform that is supposed to be my ally. To date, they have tried to permanently ban my account for reasons we still don’t know.”

In the video which now has  almost 10 million views, Dylan showed screenshots of his TikTok revenue rate, which is £0.01 per 1,000 views, the lowest rate there is.

“They routinely unfairly take down videos, some of which take an entire day of research and editing. They don’t give me a reason for the removal, just ‘community guidelines’, and sometimes they even block me out of the appeals process by just glitching the page.”

“Every man has his breaking point,” he added. “As a form of protest, the only place you will find me for the next few days is YouTube.”

Most Read

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

The comments are full of support for Dylan, as well as people saying he should change apps permanently to avoid any more issues.

“Make an app called ‘Page’ and compete with TikTok!” one comment suggested. 

TikTok has not yet acknowledged these allegations and Dylan has been silent on his account ever since this post.

The Tab has reached out to TikTok for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok

More on: Influencers TikTok Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

ami charlize controversy

Influencer mocked for ‘out of touch’ comments after complaining she could be ‘in LA tomorrow’

Influencer hits back at backlash after opening ‘inappropriate’ Pilates studio in nan’s garden

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Latest

The five Russell Group unis with the most alarming deficits right now, revealed

Claudia Cox

Even the Uni of Cambridge is making less money?!

Stranger Things kill main characters

Stranger Things creators reveal the infuriating reason they didn’t kill off any main characters

Suchismita Ghosh

It was also a last-minute decision

Quinn

Calling thirsty queens: Here are all the huge celebs reading smut for you on Quinn

Kieran Galpin

PSA: Do NOT listen to these videos in a public place

‘News Daddy’ Dylan Page is officially leaving TikTok after explosive allegations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims they’ve deleted his past five videos

MAFS UK Rebecca details footballer girlfriend

MAFS UK’s Rebecca shared intimate details about her new footballer girlfriend, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

She seems really happy

People only just noticed this chilling hidden detail in The Housemaid that’s so sinister

Ellissa Bain

It makes me feel ill

OnlyFans twin sisters

Twin sisters who do OnlyFans together reveal the most vile requests they’re willing to do

Hayley Soen

‘We find it quite fun and thrilling’

The Critics Choice Awards is being absolutely ROASTED for serving this pathetic snack plate

Hebe Hancock

That’s half my morning snack

love island belle and anton

Love Island’s Anton dragged for bizarre reaction to his ex Belle joining All Stars

Claudia Cox

He somehow made the news into an ad for his fitness business?!

Meet Sam, the Faithful Yorkshire lad who’s quickly made an impression in The Traitors castle

Shannon Downing

All eyes are on Sam as the new series unfolds

The five Russell Group unis with the most alarming deficits right now, revealed

Claudia Cox

Even the Uni of Cambridge is making less money?!

Stranger Things kill main characters

Stranger Things creators reveal the infuriating reason they didn’t kill off any main characters

Suchismita Ghosh

It was also a last-minute decision

Quinn

Calling thirsty queens: Here are all the huge celebs reading smut for you on Quinn

Kieran Galpin

PSA: Do NOT listen to these videos in a public place

‘News Daddy’ Dylan Page is officially leaving TikTok after explosive allegations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims they’ve deleted his past five videos

MAFS UK Rebecca details footballer girlfriend

MAFS UK’s Rebecca shared intimate details about her new footballer girlfriend, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

She seems really happy

People only just noticed this chilling hidden detail in The Housemaid that’s so sinister

Ellissa Bain

It makes me feel ill

OnlyFans twin sisters

Twin sisters who do OnlyFans together reveal the most vile requests they’re willing to do

Hayley Soen

‘We find it quite fun and thrilling’

The Critics Choice Awards is being absolutely ROASTED for serving this pathetic snack plate

Hebe Hancock

That’s half my morning snack

love island belle and anton

Love Island’s Anton dragged for bizarre reaction to his ex Belle joining All Stars

Claudia Cox

He somehow made the news into an ad for his fitness business?!

Meet Sam, the Faithful Yorkshire lad who’s quickly made an impression in The Traitors castle

Shannon Downing

All eyes are on Sam as the new series unfolds