‘News Daddy’ Dylan Page is officially leaving TikTok after explosive allegations

3 hours ago

Dylan “News Daddy” Page has announced he’s leaving TikTok and his millions of followers behind, claiming he is being silenced.

The 26-year-old South African creator has been making news content videos for the past few years and has grown a platform of 18.1 million followers for his engaging coverage on all things global affairs.

But now, the news influencer has announced he’s leaving TikTok because his videos keep getting taken down, and he claims this is a targeted attack.

“The censorship on this platform is getting out of hand. One of the biggest news stories of the decade just broke, and I can hardly cover it,” the TikToker claimed.

“Five videos removed in two days, and they don’t even just remove them, they can now make the videos ineligible for recommendation. You guys won’t even see it.”

He continued: “Sometimes I feel like I’m at war with the platform that is supposed to be my ally. To date, they have tried to permanently ban my account for reasons we still don’t know.”

In the video which now has almost 10 million views, Dylan showed screenshots of his TikTok revenue rate, which is £0.01 per 1,000 views, the lowest rate there is.

“They routinely unfairly take down videos, some of which take an entire day of research and editing. They don’t give me a reason for the removal, just ‘community guidelines’, and sometimes they even block me out of the appeals process by just glitching the page.”

Its so sad how Tiktok keeps harrassing Dylan Page just for covering news. pic.twitter.com/PZiWYUhWFT — 𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙊 (@Ke_Arturo) January 6, 2026

“Every man has his breaking point,” he added. “As a form of protest, the only place you will find me for the next few days is YouTube.”

The comments are full of support for Dylan, as well as people saying he should change apps permanently to avoid any more issues.

TikTok has not yet acknowledged these allegations and Dylan has been silent on his account ever since this post.

The Tab has reached out to TikTok for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok