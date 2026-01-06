Influencer hits back at backlash after opening ‘inappropriate’ Pilates studio in nan’s garden

4 hours ago

An influencer in the UK is getting majorly slammed for opening a whole Pilates studio and wellness centre in her grandparents’ garden, and she’s now hit back at the complaints.

Megan Smith, who recently returned from living in Dubai, turned her nan and grandad’s £825,000 outhouse into Luco Wellness, a “sanctuary where precision meets elegance, giving you the tools to improve posture, build resilience, and move with confidence,” the website says.

It has a Reformer Pilates studio, sauna, hot tub, ice baths and even an on-site cafe called Luco Nourish which serves matcha and Acai bowls. The 24-year-old runs up to six Pilates classes per day there, running from 6am to 7pm on weekdays and 9am to 12pm on weekends.

She’s had loads of complaints from neighbours about the number of cars and noise the studio has created in the local area, and residents have already written a letter to the council asking for the planning application to be rejected.

“The potential for significant noise and disturbance to existing local residents based on this level of activity is significant and extremely likely to detract from the quiet enjoyment of adjoining residents’ properties,” it said. “The nature, scale and intensity of business use as proposed is considered wholly inappropriate within a residential area on the basis of the most recent information provided.”

Megan has hit back at the backlash, telling the Daily Mail: “I had put everything into this, months and months of planning and I thought ‘Why would I let small-minded people stop me from trying to do this?’ I have had these people looking at my social media and stalking me on there. It’s bizarre. They’re setting up accounts so they can stalk me.”

Defending the opening of the studio, she added: “There’s nothing like it around here. I’ve got something here that you have in big cities. I wanted to bring something like that here.”

In another interview with The Sun, Megan said she got a noise consultant to check the noise levels during classes following complaints and it was “totally acceptable”. “The windows are closed, and we have air conditioning so you cannot hear anything,” she said.

“I think some people are objecting because it is something new and they don’t like change. People around this area can be very small-minded.”

