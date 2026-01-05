The Tab

Son who films and directs all of his mum’s OnlyFans content reveals horrific reason he does it

‘Because she’s my mother I’m not attracted to her’

Hayley Soen | Trends

A son who films all of his mum’s OnlyFans content has revealed the reason he does it. To most, the idea of filming explicit adult content of any family member, let alone your own mother, is quite stomach churning. But, Arthur Urach does it with no problems.

Arthur is the son of creator and Brazilian TV personality, Andressa Urach. She’s also a model and influencer. 19-year-old Arthur takes being a loyal son to the next level, and is behind the camera when mother Andressa is filming her OnlyFans content.

She charges a whopping $50 a month for subscribers to the page, and Arthur has said to him and his mum, it’s just a job. He sees no problem with shooting her adult content, and explained he “doesn’t get horny” so it’s all ok. Sure?

‘I’m not ashamed, I’m very serene’

The whole conversation of whether Arthur films his mother’s content was brought up when his followers started pressing him on it. One said: “Arthur, are you the only one who films Andressa’s OnlyFans?” He gave a very straight to the point answer, and said: “Yes. I’m really badass with pictures, right?”

He was then met with the obvious response, of people asking him if he’s not even slightly ashamed to do this. He was asked if he was “ashamed of his mother selling herself”, and Arthur said: “I’m not ashamed, I’m very serene with her decision.”

Most Read

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

Arthur then delved deeper into why he does it, and explained it’s all just work and money to him. “Well, for me it’s really work. So I don’t get horny,” he said. “And because she’s my mother and I’m not attracted to her.”

He added that he doesn’t at all think it’s weird, and sometimes he’ll even direct his mother into “positions” to pose in. Arthur said: “I don’t think it’s weird. Sometimes I have to tell her what position she has to be in, what the girl has to do. The last one we did [where we hooked up with a woman in a motel], I literally gave the instructions for most of the photos and videos. It was all me saying: ‘Do this, do that’. I can only think of a position that is better to sell more.”

I think that’s enough.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: OnlyFans Social Media Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

I film my straight boyfriend sleeping with other men, and I see no problem with it

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

Latest

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it