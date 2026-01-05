Son who films and directs all of his mum’s OnlyFans content reveals horrific reason he does it

3 hours ago

A son who films all of his mum’s OnlyFans content has revealed the reason he does it. To most, the idea of filming explicit adult content of any family member, let alone your own mother, is quite stomach churning. But, Arthur Urach does it with no problems.

Arthur is the son of creator and Brazilian TV personality, Andressa Urach. She’s also a model and influencer. 19-year-old Arthur takes being a loyal son to the next level, and is behind the camera when mother Andressa is filming her OnlyFans content.

She charges a whopping $50 a month for subscribers to the page, and Arthur has said to him and his mum, it’s just a job. He sees no problem with shooting her adult content, and explained he “doesn’t get horny” so it’s all ok. Sure?

‘I’m not ashamed, I’m very serene’

The whole conversation of whether Arthur films his mother’s content was brought up when his followers started pressing him on it. One said: “Arthur, are you the only one who films Andressa’s OnlyFans?” He gave a very straight to the point answer, and said: “Yes. I’m really badass with pictures, right?”

He was then met with the obvious response, of people asking him if he’s not even slightly ashamed to do this. He was asked if he was “ashamed of his mother selling herself”, and Arthur said: “I’m not ashamed, I’m very serene with her decision.”

Arthur then delved deeper into why he does it, and explained it’s all just work and money to him. “Well, for me it’s really work. So I don’t get horny,” he said. “And because she’s my mother and I’m not attracted to her.”

He added that he doesn’t at all think it’s weird, and sometimes he’ll even direct his mother into “positions” to pose in. Arthur said: “I don’t think it’s weird. Sometimes I have to tell her what position she has to be in, what the girl has to do. The last one we did [where we hooked up with a woman in a motel], I literally gave the instructions for most of the photos and videos. It was all me saying: ‘Do this, do that’. I can only think of a position that is better to sell more.”

I think that’s enough.

