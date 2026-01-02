The Tab

I film my straight boyfriend sleeping with other men, and I see no problem with it

Terri insists her boyfriend isn’t gay

Hayley Soen | Trends

A girlfriend of a gay-for-pay creator has spoken out about how she supports her boyfriend’s work, and is even the one who will film a lot of his content – sleeping with men.

Couple Terri and Ryan appeared in a YouTube episode of Love Don’t Judge, and spoke out about their work arrangements together. At first, they made their spicy content together, but soon realised the money was in “gay for pay” content – when straight men film content with other men, purely for the money.

Now, Ryan appears in the videos, and Terri is behind the camera and directs the scenes. They both insist it’s nothing but work for them, and they enjoy their work-life dynamic. The couple have said they earn between £2,000 and £6,000 on average each month.

“I don’t feel any certain way about it – it’s just work for both of us,” Terri said, when addressing how she feels about watching her boyfriend sleep with men. “I do women content myself so I can understand what he is doing. Most of the time we work with people we know anyway.”

Ryan added it was also “just for money” as he earns so much more from sleeping with men than he does with women. “Some of the things that come out are that I’m taking advantage because I’m doing gay for pay,” he said. “I get intimate with other men on camera, but I’m not gay.”

He added: “I’m a straight male making spicy content with men and that’s my niche, some people like it and some people don’t, that’s find they don’t have to buy it. I’m not homophobic and I’m not taking advantage of anyone. I make spicy content with men because it makes more money for me.”

Ryan is an ex prisoner, and whilst he was locked up, Terri started making adult content. She explained: “When he was in prison, I was making content with other people in the industry and when I was talking to the lads about it they were saying they don’t make much money from working with women. It’s all from working with men, their audience is the LGBT community, mostly their fans are not straight so they don’t like straight content.”

Ryan added that his his work now is a dream come true. He said: “I could never imagined a couple of years ago that I would be doing this for a living, making spicy content with men. That wasn’t in my wildest dreams.”

Watch their full YouTube interview here:

