Dad who films his wife and daughter’s OnlyFans reveals the diabolical reason he does it

Does this count as a family run business?

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Who says you can’t turn OnlyFans into a family business, because this family have done just that; the dad films it all.

Retiree DD White, 70, entered the adult industry later in life, but that might have benefited her career. She is now increasingly prevalent in the OnlyFans and traditional adult entertainment space, having even been nominated for an AVN Award this year. It’s basically like the Oscars, but dirty.

“I’m 70 years old and I’m a MILF, I have five daughters, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and I love to do p*rn,” DD, who was earlier called Seka Black, said earlier this year.

YouTube

Credit: YouTube

DD’s youngest daughter, Nessi, is in the business too, starting her own OnlyFans page shortly after turning 18. She is now 23.

While most of us regular folk would proboably agree that doing OnlyFans with your mum is cringe at best and gross at worst, it’s actually been quite beneficial to the mum and daughter duo. Nessi helps her mum with the social side of things, and DD is great at the business.

“I’m always asking her for tips, she promotes herself on these websites, Instagram, TikTok and all the other ones. I’m not versed in all those areas, so she helps me out there,” DD added.

Oh, and who could forget about dad? He gets in on the x-rated action as well.

His wife and daughter do their thing, and this OnlyFans dad records it

DD’s husband, James, is actually responsible for her career switch in the first place. They had long been into swinging, and James would often record his wife sleeping with other men. It was one of those men who suggested he post the videos to get some extra coin.

“I was doing video of her anyway, and everybody said, ‘these are great, you should publish this stuff and make some money’. So we decided that’s what we were going to do. I get to edit all the video by myself in a quiet room, need I say more?” James said during a podcast appearance.

Still, money aside, you might question why a dad would even want to record his family’s OnlyFans content.

He explained: “I’m a natural voyeur, so if I’m watching s*x, that turns me on and watching her having s*x is even better.”

Good for them, I guess.

Featured image credit: DD White/Nessie/Instagram

