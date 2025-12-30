Grandma making thousands on OnlyFans reveals the type of men who are her top clients

1 hour ago

A grandma who is making thousands on OnlyFans has shared loads of details about her career, including the men who are her top clients.

48-year-old OnlyFans model Juliet previously held what she called “normal” jobs and was a stay-at-home mother for a while, before she decided on the career change. Now, she calls herself the sexiest granny, after realising there was a gap in the market for older, confident women in s*x work.

Speaking to The Sun, Juliet said her confidence has increased dramatically since joining OnlyFans, and said she gets attention from men who are half her age.

“I feel the sexiest I’ve ever felt in my life since I started doing OnlyFans just over a year ago,” she said, earlier this year. “I do look after my grandkids so I joke that I go from granny to p*rnstar. My OnlyFans money paid for Christmas last year.

“I can provide for my family as my partner was out of work when I made the decision to do it. I also help my daughter out with babysitting when she needs it when she is on placement.”

She then shared more about the type of guys who subscribe to her content. Juliet said: “The majority of my clientele are young guys in their 20s. They just love the Mrs. Robinson idea of a very experienced sexual woman that knows how to pleasure a man to the maximum.”

Juliet said she thinks men prefer women with curves, even if they won’t admit it. She said she often turns heads when she’s out shopping, or on the school-run.

“I do tend to dress in quite revealing clothes which goes down well on the school run,” Juliet admitted. “Men love a curvy body – and a natural one at that – like mine. I’ve been a favourite with the men my entire life and I’ve always been curvaceous. We are also way better in bed. I know for a fact I am sensational in bed plus have curves that shake in the right places.”

