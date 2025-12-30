The Tab
OnlyFans Grandma

Grandma making thousands on OnlyFans reveals the type of men who are her top clients

She realised there’s a gap in the market

Hayley Soen | Trends

A grandma who is making thousands on OnlyFans has shared loads of details about her career, including the men who are her top clients.

48-year-old OnlyFans model Juliet previously held what she called “normal” jobs and was a stay-at-home mother for a while, before she decided on the career change. Now, she calls herself the sexiest granny, after realising there was a gap in the market for older, confident women in s*x work.

Speaking to The Sun, Juliet said her confidence has increased dramatically since joining OnlyFans, and said she gets attention from men who are half her age.

“I feel the sexiest I’ve ever felt in my life since I started doing OnlyFans just over a year ago,” she said, earlier this year. “I do look after my grandkids so I joke that I go from granny to p*rnstar. My OnlyFans money paid for Christmas last year.

“I can provide for my family as my partner was out of work when I made the decision to do it. I also help my daughter out with babysitting when she needs it when she is on placement.”

via Canva

She then shared more about the type of guys who subscribe to her content. Juliet said: “The majority of my clientele are young guys in their 20s. They just love the Mrs. Robinson idea of a very experienced sexual woman that knows how to pleasure a man to the maximum.”

Juliet said she thinks men prefer women with curves, even if they won’t admit it. She said she often turns heads when she’s out shopping, or on the school-run.

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

beavo

Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

lily phillips bonnie blue grossest challenges ranked

All Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips’s grossest OnlyFans challenges, ranked by ick factor

“I do tend to dress in quite revealing clothes which goes down well on the school run,” Juliet admitted.  “Men love a curvy body – and a natural one at that – like mine. I’ve been a favourite with the men my entire life and I’ve always been curvaceous. We are also way better in bed. I know for a fact I am sensational in bed plus have curves that shake in the right places.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: OnlyFans Social Media Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

OnlyGrans

Meet the OnlyGrans, the s*x positive pensioners getting lit on OnlyFans

Latest

Revealed: University of Manchester halls replace mattresses every five to seven years

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Worst case scenario, you’ve shared a mattress with six other people

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Hayley Soen

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy

Revealed: University of Manchester halls replace mattresses every five to seven years

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Worst case scenario, you’ve shared a mattress with six other people

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Hayley Soen

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy