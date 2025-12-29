Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

1 hour ago

A 41-year-old father has admitted he’s started making OnlyFans content with his 18-year-old son. It’s not exactly the wholesome father and son bonding that most would expect in life, but at least they’re… close?

Dean Byrne is pretty big in the OnlyFans world, having already worked with Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips. A universal marker of success, these days. So what’s the natural progression from that you might wonder? Well, he then started posting alongside a younger boy, who was later revealed to be his 18-year-old son, Bray.

“Do we look alike? I have had a lot of questions asking if @BcBrne1 is my son,” he wrote in a recent Twitter post, which showed them both in their underwear. “Yes he is.” Then, he shared the reason why they started to make the content together.

Dean admitted at first he didn’t want his son to follow in his footsteps, but in the end had to give in. And what better way to protect him in the industry if you’re worried, than join him?

Dean continued: “He [Bray] came to me recently saying he wanted to start OF, I tried to put him off at first cause it can be bad, he was adamant so I took him under my wing and said I’d help. Please show your support and please be kind.” He later said he didn’t want Bray “to be part of this life” but “it’s his decision so I support him 100 per cent”. I mean, there’s supporting him and then there’s literally joining him. It’s the most extreme of support, that’s for sure.

The father and son duo have since posted loads of content together. There’s foot fetish content, thirst traps, and TikTok trends all over the place. All the usual!

