OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

Hayley Soen

A 41-year-old father has admitted he’s started making OnlyFans content with his 18-year-old son. It’s not exactly the wholesome father and son bonding that most would expect in life, but at least they’re… close?

Dean Byrne is pretty big in the OnlyFans world, having already worked with Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips. A universal marker of success, these days. So what’s the natural progression from that you might wonder? Well, he then started posting alongside a younger boy, who was later revealed to be his 18-year-old son, Bray.

“Do we look alike? I have had a lot of questions asking if @BcBrne1 is my son,” he wrote in a recent Twitter post, which showed them both in their underwear. “Yes he is.” Then, he shared the reason why they started to make the content together.

Dean admitted at first he didn’t want his son to follow in his footsteps, but in the end had to give in. And what better way to protect him in the industry if you’re worried, than join him?

Dean continued: “He [Bray] came to me recently saying he wanted to start OF, I tried to put him off at first cause it can be bad, he was adamant so I took him under my wing and said I’d help. Please show your support and please be kind.” He later said he didn’t want Bray “to be part of this life” but “it’s his decision so I support him 100 per cent”. I mean, there’s supporting him and then there’s literally joining him. It’s the most extreme of support, that’s for sure.

The father and son duo have since posted loads of content together. There’s foot fetish content, thirst traps, and TikTok trends all over the place. All the usual!

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

Hayley Soen

Melissa Mae Carlton’s younger daughter died on Christmas Day

People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily In Paris season five, and it’s so bad

Ellissa Bain

It’s at the start of the very first episode

posh new year's eve new year's day some durham students then some students skiing

If you do these 10 things on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, you’re clearly way too posh

Claudia Cox

2. You still haven’t tidied up all your Christmas presents

PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

Hebe Hancock

People are furious

Lily Phillips has no stunts planned for 2026 and instead shares baptism and huge career moves

Hayley Soen

This is miles away from what I expected from her

KingJax

This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

Kieran Galpin

He’s got a long history of odd scene partners

Diddy’s sons are making a ‘response’ documentary, and it’s already getting backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They weren’t featured in 50 Cent’s Netflix doc

This Stranger Things 5 theory ‘proves’ who the Mind Flayer actually is, and I’m convinced

Suchismita Ghosh

Vecna is not the real villain

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

Ellissa Bain

The run time is LONG

Stranger THings

Thank God: Stranger Things creators explain what actually happened with Jonathan and Nancy

Kieran Galpin

Did they breakup? Are they getting married? Why does none of this make sense?

