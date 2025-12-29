Bonnie Blue shared her absolutely bleak Christmas dinner, and people are rinsing her for it

2 hours ago

Bonnie Blue has shared what she had for Christmas dinner, and people are absolutely ripping into her for it. Look, I think in this very rare case, the people are quite fair in their critique.

Bonnie has previously spoken about the traditions she and her family have over the festive period. She said she spends Christmas with family, and her dad keeps things “old school”. Bonnie Blue explained she loves Christmas films, and has been to church once, but only for the free biscuits.

All of this talk about tradition has clearly gone out the window, because Bonnie has since been posting about Christmas 2025, and it was anything but how you would expect it to go.

In a video on TikTok, Bonnie showed herself tucking into a Chinese takeaway for breakfast on Christmas day. Not only that, but it was served cold. Look, a cold takeaway slaps I know, but people aren’t exactly impressed with that for Christmas day.

The TikTok continued to show how Christmas for Bonnie didn’t entirely go to plan. As preparations for the big meal later got underway, disaster came when the family cooker broke down. Bonnie also said the potatoes were boiled for an hour, leaving them “completely mushy”.

It all turned into a bit of a last-minute scramble, with the family relying on other people’s ovens to try and keep Christmas on track. “We’ve got to take our Christmas dinner to other people’s houses, and get them to cook for us,” she said. “Christmas dinner is looking unlikely.”

Still, all was not lost. Bonnie pointed out that, “luckily”, there were plenty of Chinese leftovers to fall back on, so no one went hungry. The presents sounded like a bit of a disaster too. Nan got shoes that were two left feet, and dad “cried” at how terrible his was. But, dinner did get served in the end!

