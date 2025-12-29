The Tab
Bonnie Blue Christmas dinner

Bonnie Blue shared her absolutely bleak Christmas dinner, and people are rinsing her for it

Honestly, she deserves it

Hayley Soen

Bonnie Blue has shared what she had for Christmas dinner, and people are absolutely ripping into her for it. Look, I think in this very rare case, the people are quite fair in their critique.

Bonnie has previously spoken about the traditions she and her family have over the festive period. She said she spends Christmas with family, and her dad keeps things “old school”. Bonnie Blue explained she loves Christmas films, and has been to church once, but only for the free biscuits.

All of this talk about tradition has clearly gone out the window, because Bonnie has since been posting about Christmas 2025, and it was anything but how you would expect it to go.

In a video on TikTok, Bonnie showed herself tucking into a Chinese takeaway for breakfast on Christmas day. Not only that, but it was served cold. Look, a cold takeaway slaps I know, but people aren’t exactly impressed with that for Christmas day.

@bonnieblue

spend christmas day with me

♬ original sound – Bonnie Blue

The TikTok continued to show how Christmas for Bonnie didn’t entirely go to plan. As preparations for the big meal later got underway, disaster came when the family cooker broke down. Bonnie also said the potatoes were boiled for an hour, leaving them “completely mushy”. 

It all turned into a bit of a last-minute scramble, with the family relying on other people’s ovens to try and keep Christmas on track. “We’ve got to take our Christmas dinner to other people’s houses, and get them to cook for us,” she said. “Christmas dinner is looking unlikely.”

Still, all was not lost. Bonnie pointed out that, “luckily”, there were plenty of Chinese leftovers to fall back on, so no one went hungry. The presents sounded like a bit of a disaster too. Nan got shoes that were two left feet, and dad “cried” at how terrible his was. But, dinner did get served in the end!

The Housemaid hotel scene director

Director reveals what he yelled at actors after filming the X-rated scenes in The Housemaid

Suchismita Ghosh

‘The two actors were just so comfortable with it’

Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

Hayley Soen

Melissa Mae Carlton’s younger daughter died on Christmas Day

People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily In Paris season five, and it’s so bad

Ellissa Bain

It’s at the start of the very first episode

posh new year's eve new year's day some durham students then some students skiing

If you do these 10 things on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, you’re clearly way too posh

Claudia Cox

2. You still haven’t tidied up all your Christmas presents

PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

Hebe Hancock

People are furious

Lily Phillips has no stunts planned for 2026 and instead shares baptism and huge career moves

Hayley Soen

This is miles away from what I expected from her

KingJax

This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

Kieran Galpin

He’s got a long history of odd scene partners

Diddy’s sons are making a ‘response’ documentary, and it’s already getting backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They weren’t featured in 50 Cent’s Netflix doc

This Stranger Things 5 theory ‘proves’ who the Mind Flayer actually is, and I’m convinced

Suchismita Ghosh

Vecna is not the real villain

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

Ellissa Bain

The run time is LONG

