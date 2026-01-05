‘You wanna be a girl so bad’: Gay man speaks out after vile bathroom attack goes viral

3 hours ago

Influencer Zachary Willmore is a feminine gay man – but a man nontheless – who was accosted, harassed, and belittled in a disgusting homophobic attack in a bathroom on New Year’s.

In a video that has since been viewed 12.9 million times on TikTok alone, Zachary was simply trying to go to the toilet when he was harassed by a straight dude-bro who has never heard of personal space.

“Happy new years, I guess I can’t win,” he captioned the post.

In the clip, the man, who was clearly drunk, got in Zachary’s face as he said: “I don’t like a dude, a dude, with f**kin’ — show your face, show your face — with f**kin’ pearls on his eyes. Yeah, I don’t like that sh*t in a men’s bathroom, showing your f**king chest like a girl. Like a f**king girl, dressed like a girl with f**king belly button rings.”

Zachary, dressed to the nines in an all-silver ensemble, confessed that he’d tried to use the stall because he “didn’t want any f**king problems.” A choice all too familiar to feminine-presenting queer people.

“Yeah ‘cause you’re a f**king b*tch, you’re a f**king girl, you wanna be a girl so bad,” the sloshed straight guy responded, as Zachary pointed out, “They don’t want transgender women to use the women’s bathroom, they don’t want gay men to use the men’s bathroom. I guess I’ll just p*ss on the floor.”

The tension continued, with the straight man throwing jab after jab at Zachary, including questioning whether he had ovaries.

Zachary Willmore added further context on Instagram

The clip was widely shared across the internet, and for once, the World Wide Web wasn’t a dumpster fire of empathy. People called the interaction what it was: Deeply homophobic.

On his Instagram story, Zachary detailed the lead-up to the now-viral video. He had stood beside the man at the urinal, something that apparently made the straight guy “uncomfortable.” After pointing out that this was homophobic, Zachary took himself into the stall to do his business. At this point, the man began to shake the stall. Upon leaving, that’s when Zachary decided to film the interaction.

@zachwillmore It happens so much it shouldn’t affect me still, sometimes I’m just shocked ppl are actually homophobic. It doesn’t make sense to me, I’m just living my life. If more people got to know me I think they’d like me. #newyear #fyp ♬ original sound – ★ Star Boy ★

“I told him that there are 8 billion people on this Earth, how can you expect everyone to think and act exactly like you?” he wrote. “I also just wanted to pee.”

In a follow-up TikTok, which showed him the centre of attention on the dance floor, he added: “It happens so much it shouldn’t affect me still, sometimes I’m just shocked ppl are actually homophobic. It doesn’t make sense to me, I’m just living my life. If more people got to know me I think they’d like me.”

A few days later, Zachary said that he’d taken a break from the world and gone camping with his friends.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident for LGBTQ+ people.

