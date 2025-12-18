We FINALLY get to watch Heated Rivalry’s filth in the UK, so here’s when and where it’s dropping

1 hour ago

After weeks of thirsty, thirsty people demanding HBO’s Heated Rivalry in the UK, the media gods have listened and it’s finally on its way.

Somehow, in 2025, there are still dozens of TV shows and films that we can’t get here in the UK, like our little island is deep in the Amazon rainforest or buried in the mountains. It’s a constant struggle watching those undeserving Americans bingeing the shows we really want, but there have always been cheeky ways of circumventing the Atlantic Ocean.

VPNs are obviously the tried and true method of streaming foreign content, but for Heated Rivalry, there have been some especially thirsty methods. Some Americans did God’s work and put it all on Dailymotion, but others clocked full episodes being posted on gay p*rn sites – which makes sense considering the abject filth we’ve seen all over Twitter about the show.

But don’t fear, fellow UK baddies: Heated Rivalry will finally be coming to our shores. It’s going to be the biggest to happen at Christmas since J-Christ was born, so buckle up.

Heated Rivalry will be available to stream on Sky and NOW

While it would be just perfect if Heated Rivalry was added to Netflix, we really shouldn’t be looking a gift horse in the mouth. Instead, it will be added to Sky TV and NOW TV.

“Heated Rivalry, the steamy romantic drama adapted from Rachel Reid’s critically acclaimed Game Changers book series, has found its home in the UK and Ireland on Sky and streaming service NOW,” Sky said in a statement.

Your winter just got a steamy upgrade. You can thank us later 😏 Heated Rivalry is coming to Sky 10 January. pic.twitter.com/SgNEvwNLdJ — Sky TV (@skytv) December 17, 2025

Okay, and when is Heated Rivalry dropping in the UK?

Again, I’m not complaining, but it would have been sick if Heated Rivalry could have been streamed in the UK over Christmas. I have a feeling Nan and Grandad would really enjoy it, or at least keep them from sharing their disdain for the Labour government, immigration, and how if I stopped buying avocados, I could get on the housing ladder.

Heated Rivalry will drop on January 10 for UK viewers, which is a pretty cracking way to start off 2026. People have been reacting on Twitter.

“I’m free from the pirated sites,” one person wrote, as another said, “NO MY DAD WILL SEE.”

Others were miffed that it was going on Sky, of all places.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: HBO