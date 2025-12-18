The Tab
Heated Rivalry

We FINALLY get to watch Heated Rivalry’s filth in the UK, so here’s when and where it’s dropping

The best Christmas present!!

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

After weeks of thirsty, thirsty people demanding HBO’s Heated Rivalry in the UK, the media gods have listened and it’s finally on its way.

Somehow, in 2025, there are still dozens of TV shows and films that we can’t get here in the UK, like our little island is deep in the Amazon rainforest or buried in the mountains. It’s a constant struggle watching those undeserving Americans bingeing the shows we really want, but there have always been cheeky ways of circumventing the Atlantic Ocean.

VPNs are obviously the tried and true method of streaming foreign content, but for Heated Rivalry, there have been some especially thirsty methods. Some Americans did God’s work and put it all on Dailymotion, but others clocked full episodes being posted on gay p*rn sites – which makes sense considering the abject filth we’ve seen all over Twitter about the show.

But don’t fear, fellow UK baddies: Heated Rivalry will finally be coming to our shores. It’s going to be the biggest to happen at Christmas since J-Christ was born, so buckle up.

Heated Rivalry will be available to stream on Sky and NOW

While it would be just perfect if Heated Rivalry was added to Netflix, we really shouldn’t be looking a gift horse in the mouth. Instead, it will be added to Sky TV and NOW TV.

“Heated Rivalry, the steamy romantic drama adapted from Rachel Reid’s critically acclaimed Game Changers book series, has found its home in the UK and Ireland on Sky and streaming service NOW,” Sky said in a statement.

Okay, and when is Heated Rivalry dropping in the UK?

Most Read

How to play the viral ‘say the word on beat’ game that’s all over TikTok right now

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect – is it actually AI?

Again, I’m not complaining, but it would have been sick if Heated Rivalry could have been streamed in the UK over Christmas. I have a feeling Nan and Grandad would really enjoy it, or at least keep them from sharing their disdain for the Labour government, immigration, and how if I stopped buying avocados, I could get on the housing ladder.

Heated Rivalry will drop on January 10 for UK viewers, which is a pretty cracking way to start off 2026. People have been reacting on Twitter.

“I’m free from the pirated sites,” one person wrote, as another said, “NO MY DAD WILL SEE.”

Others were miffed that it was going on Sky, of all places.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: HBO

More on: LGBTQ+ TV Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

Rob Reiner LGBTQ

‘Big-hearted genius’: Rob Reiner’s legacy of never stopping fighting for LGBTQ+ rights

Heated Rivalry Jordan Firstman

The girls are fighting! Jordan Firstman is beefing with Heated Rivalry stars over steamy scenes

Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry’s creator had salty response to backlash surrounding the lead stars’ sexualities

Latest

Here’s which Christmas movie you should watch based on your Lancaster University college

Ella Yarwood

Because we could all do with watching a Christmas film to get into the festive spirit

Your guide to festivities in Birmingham over the Christmas Week

Hannah Camilleri

Staying in Birmingham over the Christmas week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

How to see Twitter Wrapped 2025

Here’s how to get your Twitter Wrapped 2025, and see what you tweeted about most

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s pretty accurate

‘That never crossed my mind’: Rob Reiner defends Nick in resurfaced interview after arrest

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I get crazy, you don’t want to set me off’

Nick Reiner made eerie comments about killing a dog in unearthed video before parents’ death

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested on suspicion of murder

Here’s how to regain the magic of a childhood Christmas as a Warwick student

Amelia Phillpotts

Your ultimate tips and tricks to make this year one to remember

So, here’s how to get your LinkedIn Wrapped 2025, because it’s actually a real thing

Ellissa Bain

What doesn’t have a Wrapped these days?!

Heated Rivalry

We FINALLY get to watch Heated Rivalry’s filth in the UK, so here’s when and where it’s dropping

Kieran Galpin

The best Christmas present!!

CCTV footage shows what Nick Reiner was doing an hour before his arrest, and it’s chilling

Hebe Hancock

It’s eerie to watch

Jennifer Lawrence Leonardo DiCaprio

Watch Jennifer Lawrence throw major shade at Leonardo DiCaprio in their viral interview

Harrison Brocklehurst

The vibes are so awkward

Here’s which Christmas movie you should watch based on your Lancaster University college

Ella Yarwood

Because we could all do with watching a Christmas film to get into the festive spirit

Your guide to festivities in Birmingham over the Christmas Week

Hannah Camilleri

Staying in Birmingham over the Christmas week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

How to see Twitter Wrapped 2025

Here’s how to get your Twitter Wrapped 2025, and see what you tweeted about most

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s pretty accurate

‘That never crossed my mind’: Rob Reiner defends Nick in resurfaced interview after arrest

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I get crazy, you don’t want to set me off’

Nick Reiner made eerie comments about killing a dog in unearthed video before parents’ death

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested on suspicion of murder

Here’s how to regain the magic of a childhood Christmas as a Warwick student

Amelia Phillpotts

Your ultimate tips and tricks to make this year one to remember

So, here’s how to get your LinkedIn Wrapped 2025, because it’s actually a real thing

Ellissa Bain

What doesn’t have a Wrapped these days?!

Heated Rivalry

We FINALLY get to watch Heated Rivalry’s filth in the UK, so here’s when and where it’s dropping

Kieran Galpin

The best Christmas present!!

CCTV footage shows what Nick Reiner was doing an hour before his arrest, and it’s chilling

Hebe Hancock

It’s eerie to watch

Jennifer Lawrence Leonardo DiCaprio

Watch Jennifer Lawrence throw major shade at Leonardo DiCaprio in their viral interview

Harrison Brocklehurst

The vibes are so awkward