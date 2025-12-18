The Duffer Brothers just revealed the actual ending of Stranger Things and I’m scared

1 hour ago

The Duffer Brothers just revealed the ending of Stranger Things on the Jimmy Fallon Show through Funko Pop figurines, and honestly, I’m not okay.

Stranger Things season five has released its first batch of episodes, but the series won’t be over until the huge finale on New Year’s Day. The cast dropped several hints about what the finale might look like, including Caleb McLaughlin revealing that Lucas has a “different ending” than the rest of the characters.

But now, the Duffer Brothers, who created the Netflix show, are giving their biggest hint yet. On Jimmy Fallon’s show, they teased the ending of Stranger Things by placing Funko Pops in various spots around a table.

The Duffer Brothers tease the end of @Stranger_Things using Funko POP! figures and share an exclusive, unreleased clip from Vol 2 👀 #FallonTonight #StrangerThingsOnFallon pic.twitter.com/twfrm5o4rI — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 18, 2025

They put Eleven’s figurine in a glass of water, then stacked Vecna and Will on top of Henry. Then, they placed Steve at the very edge of the table, and put Barb’s figurine on the floor. Johnathan and Nancy are put together, while Hopper’s figurine is next to Eleven’s.

The comments are coming up with theories of what this could all mean, and they’re actually so convincing.

“El is in water. So, the sensory deprivation tank I assume. I think this is gonna be a war fought in Will’s head,” one person said. “But it’s interesting that Vecna is on top of Will, on top of Henry. It never really occurred to me to think of them (Henry/Vecna) as separate entities. To me Vecna was like a costume Henry wears. Does Vecna get his powers from Henry or Will? Why is he on their heads? Very curious.”

1. max & the kids (not sure why nancy is there??)

2. vecna, wil & mr whatsit all connected

3. el in the water trying to look for either holly, henry or will?

4. steve falling into dimension x? pic.twitter.com/EM894rkd5u — sɐɯ | ST5 spoilers (@m3yfield) December 18, 2025

A lot of the comments are freaking out over Steve’s figure being so far away from the others, and even falling off the edge at the end of the video. Steve has been one of the characters most rumoured to die at the end of Stranger Things, and this figurine placement isn’t helping at all.

But it’s good news for Johnathan and Nancy shippers, as the two are lined up right next to each other, which seems to confirm that they actually are endgame.