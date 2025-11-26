The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

1 hour ago

After three and a half years of waiting, the final ever season of Stranger Things is finally landing on Netflix. The 1980s-set sci-fi show is finishing this year, with the first half dropping this week – but for UK watchers, the usual routine of rolling out of bed and hitting play at 8am has been thrown completely out the window.

Netflix has decided to give Stranger Things an evening premiere, meaning loads of people will have opened the app this morning expecting four fresh episodes, only to be met with… nothing.

Yes, the release schedule is different this time, and yes, it’s genuinely confusing. So here’s exactly when season five is dropping in the UK, plus what’s going on with those episode lengths and titles.

What’s the schedule for Stranger Things five?

Netflix is releasing the final season in three volumes, all of which drop globally at the same moment, meaning the actual time you get to watch completely depends on where you live.

Volume one (episodes one to four) releases Wednesday 26th November in the US, which becomes 1am on Thursday 27th November 2025 in the UK.

Volume two (episodes five to seven) drops Christmas Day in the US, meaning Boxing Day (26th December 2025) for the UK.

Finally, the finale (episode eight), Arrives New Year’s Eve in the US, so 1st January 2026 in the UK.

Set your alarms, make your snacks and mentally prepare.

How long is each episode of Stranger Things five?

You may have seen a viral Facebook post claiming every episode this season is over two hours long, with the finale supposedly hitting an almost comical three hours. Yeah… no.

This was fully debunked by the ultimate authority: The Duffer Brothers themselves. They confirmed to Radio Times that episode four is on the longer side at around one hour 20 minutes, the finale is about two hours, not three, and the rest of the episodes run at normal (non-marathon) lengths.

So you won’t need to schedule annual leave just to get through an episode.

What are the episode titles for Stranger Things five?

While the Facebook rumour completely flopped on the runtimes, it got surprisingly close with the episode titles. Radio Times confirmed all eight titles, and seven of them matched the original social media leak. The only tweak was to episode two, which is officially listed as “The Vanishing of…”.

The full name isn’t being released just yet, likely to avoid spoilers. The other titles remain in line with the leaked list.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix