Um, here’s why Winona Ryder and David Harbour aren’t in the new Stranger Things documentary

4 hours ago

People have been counting down to 12 January, waiting for the new Netflix documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5. However, Winona Ryder and David Harbour do not appear in the Stranger Things doc, and the director has now revealed why.

One Last Adventure follows the making of Stranger Things season five, from the very first table read all the way to the final day of filming. Martina Radwan, the director of the documentary, captured massive action sequences, emotional cast moments, and the Duffer brothers’ creative process as they wrapped up the series.

While most of the main cast do appear, including Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp, two huge names are missing: Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

So, why are Winona Ryder and David Harbour not in the Stranger Things documentary?

The reason comes directly from the director herself. In an interview with Variety, Radwan explained that both Winona and David were simply too busy to take part.

They weren’t avoiding the project, and they weren’t left out intentionally. According to Radwan, it all came down to scheduling. Even when asked whether they were available on set, Radwan made it clear that timing was still an issue.

She explained that while Millie Bobby Brown’s interview was filmed on set, complete with a nosebleed, that was entirely Millie’s idea. “That was Millie’s idea! She was like, ‘This is my last day, I’m in character.’”

However, Radwan said the same opportunity just never lined up for Winona or David. “Unfortunately, with David and Winona, we couldn’t find the time. We tried.”

Winona Ryder and David Harbour, who play Joyce and Hopper in Stranger Things respectively, have been a huge part of the show since the very beginning. So, it’s definitely a bit sad not to get to see them in the documentary one last time. Still, I just hope it’s better than whatever that Stranger Things finale was. Fingers crossed!

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.