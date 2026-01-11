The Tab
Um, here’s why Winona Ryder and David Harbour aren’t in the new Stranger Things documentary

It’s not the same without Joyce and Hopper

Suchismita Ghosh

People have been counting down to 12 January, waiting for the new Netflix documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5. However, Winona Ryder and David Harbour do not appear in the Stranger Things doc, and the director has now revealed why.

One Last Adventure follows the making of Stranger Things season five, from the very first table read all the way to the final day of filming. Martina Radwan, the director of the documentary, captured massive action sequences, emotional cast moments, and the Duffer brothers’ creative process as they wrapped up the series.

While most of the main cast do appear, including Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp, two huge names are missing: Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

So, why are Winona Ryder and David Harbour not in the Stranger Things documentary?

Stranger Things doc Winona Ryder David Harbour

via Netflix

The reason comes directly from the director herself. In an interview with Variety, Radwan explained that both Winona and David were simply too busy to take part.

They weren’t avoiding the project, and they weren’t left out intentionally. According to Radwan, it all came down to scheduling. Even when asked whether they were available on set, Radwan made it clear that timing was still an issue.

She explained that while Millie Bobby Brown’s interview was filmed on set, complete with a nosebleed, that was entirely Millie’s idea. “That was Millie’s idea! She was like, ‘This is my last day, I’m in character.’”

However, Radwan said the same opportunity just never lined up for Winona or David. “Unfortunately, with David and Winona, we couldn’t find the time. We tried.”

Winona Ryder and David Harbour, who play Joyce and Hopper in Stranger Things respectively, have been a huge part of the show since the very beginning. So, it’s definitely a bit sad not to get to see them in the documentary one last time. Still, I just hope it’s better than whatever that Stranger Things finale was. Fingers crossed!

Suchismita Ghosh

Everything in the Golden Globes’ luxury gift bags, that are eye-wateringly expensive

Hebe Hancock

No one needs this much stuff

Durham group ‘Safe Education’ to back bill for higher-education students against sexual violence

Charlotte Morgan

We spoke to the founder of the student campaign group about the need to standardise a duty of care for students among universities

Here’s exactly what your Durham degree says about you

May Thomson

(I am joking please don’t eat me)

Here are five hidden gems every Exeter Uni student needs to know about

Nicola Jennison

Because independent shops deserve your attention!

Your reading tastes based on your Durham college

Charlotte Wright

Bookworms, listen up

Tessa

His & Hers creator exposes moment in episode one that revealed the real killer, and we missed it

Kieran Galpin

The killer is revealed in a huge twist at the end, but there was a major clue in episode one

Here’s which Bruno Mars song your first year Exeter Uni hall is, based on vibes

Nicola Jennison

You can “count on me” x

University of St Andrews receives new £950,000 to decarbonise New College buildings

Samuel McFarland

The sum seeks to boost the university’s pursuit of carbon neutrality within the next nine years

Obnoxiously funny but under appreciated? The Newcastle Tab needs a new Social Media Editor

Francesca Eke

Applications close at 23:59 on 15th January 2026

