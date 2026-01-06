The Tab
Gaten Matarazzo reveals what happened with Dustin and Suzie’s relationship in Stranger Things

It makes sense now

The Stranger Things finale left a lot of questions unanswered, including what actually happened to Dustin and Suzie’s relationship, and now, Gaten Matarazzo has revealed why she was missing in season five.

Introduced in Stranger Things season three, Suzie quickly became a favourite. She wasn’t just Dustin’s quirky camp crush; she helped save the world by singing Neverending Story over the ham radio, proving she was very much real.

But then season five rolled around, and nothing. Not a single mention of Suzie, not even a hint. People were understandably confused.

So, what actually happened to Dustin and Suzie’s relationship?

In a new GQ interview, Gaten Matarazzo has finally explained why Dustin and Suzie’s relationship was dropped from Stranger Things.

“It was just a matter of the season having so much ground to cover,” he said. “When we pick up at the beginning of season five, it’s already been a long chunk of time where Dustin wasn’t in a very good place. And if he’s not really interacting with his friends in town, I doubt he put much emphasis on interacting with his long-distance girlfriend, which is shitty of him.”

He went on to give a practical, and slightly heartbreaking, reason. “In the height of his grief, I imagine he was probably in a place where he may have called it off. And let’s not forget he’s been in the Upside-Down and the Abyss for a long time, so that’s an even longer distance!”

He added with a laugh, “I think travelling across dimensions might make it hard to prioritise each other!”

Basically, Dustin had a lot on his plate. Season five focuses heavily on him dealing with the aftermath of Eddie Munson’s death. Plus, the stress of navigating Hawkins, school, and the Upside-Down was intense. So, naturally, romantic priorities were not exactly front and centre.

In the end, Dustin didn’t ghost Suzie because the writers forgot about her, or because she “disappeared” from the story. It was all about timing, priorities, and the sheer chaos of the final season.

