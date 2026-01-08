Stranger Things confirmed Eddie is actually dead, but his Hellfire Club story is far from over

5 seconds ago

So, Eddie Munson may be gone, but does that mean his story is really over? Not quite. Even though Stranger Things confirmed his fate, people can still experience his chaotic, unforgettable Dungeons & Dragons campaigns thanks to Stranger Things: Welcome to The Hellfire Club, the official adventure game inspired by the show.

Can we actually play Eddie’s campaigns?

Absolutely. The game brings Eddie’s unfinished adventures to life for 3–5 players. You can tackle gnarly battles with Demogorgons and Demodogs, investigate eerie dockside murders, or explore the treacherous Vale of Shadows.

There are even character sheets for players like Will the Wise and other original characters from season one, so you can feel fully part of Eddie’s legendary Hellfire Club.

What’s the game actually like?

Rather than just rolling dice, the game captures the chaos, camaraderie, and spirit of the Hellfire Club. It comes with retro 80s-themed extras, including character sheets, a Dungeon Master screen, and maps, giving people that nostalgic Hawkins feel.

Whether you’re a seasoned D&D player or completely new to roleplaying, it’s designed so everyone can jump in and join the adventure.

Why is this Eddie’s story and not just a Stranger Things game?

Even though Stranger Things has officially ended, Eddie’s campaigns allow people to continue his story in a new way. As the official description puts it, players get to “keep the flames of Hellfire burning,” recreating the legendary basement sessions with friends. It’s not just a game, it’s a chance to honour Eddie’s legacy, explore his world, and have a little fun along the way.

So while Hawkins may be quiet and the Upside Down sealed, Eddie Munson’s story is far from finished. With Welcome to The Hellfire Club, people finally have the chance to complete his adventures, dice in hand, just like he would have wanted.

