The Tab
Stranger Things Eddie Hellfire Club

Stranger Things confirmed Eddie is actually dead, but his Hellfire Club story is far from over

You can finish his legendary D&D campaigns

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

So, Eddie Munson may be gone, but does that mean his story is really over? Not quite. Even though Stranger Things confirmed his fate, people can still experience his chaotic, unforgettable Dungeons & Dragons campaigns thanks to Stranger Things: Welcome to The Hellfire Club, the official adventure game inspired by the show.

Can we actually play Eddie’s campaigns?

via Netflix

Absolutely. The game brings Eddie’s unfinished adventures to life for 3–5 players. You can tackle gnarly battles with Demogorgons and Demodogs, investigate eerie dockside murders, or explore the treacherous Vale of Shadows.

There are even character sheets for players like Will the Wise and other original characters from season one, so you can feel fully part of Eddie’s legendary Hellfire Club.

What’s the game actually like?

via Amazon

Rather than just rolling dice, the game captures the chaos, camaraderie, and spirit of the Hellfire Club. It comes with retro 80s-themed extras, including character sheets, a Dungeon Master screen, and maps, giving people that nostalgic Hawkins feel.

Whether you’re a seasoned D&D player or completely new to roleplaying, it’s designed so everyone can jump in and join the adventure.

Why is this Eddie’s story and not just a Stranger Things game?

via Netflix

Most Read

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

Even though Stranger Things has officially ended, Eddie’s campaigns allow people to continue his story in a new way. As the official description puts it, players get to “keep the flames of Hellfire burning,” recreating the legendary basement sessions with friends. It’s not just a game, it’s a chance to honour Eddie’s legacy, explore his world, and have a little fun along the way.

So while Hawkins may be quiet and the Upside Down sealed, Eddie Munson’s story is far from finished. With Welcome to The Hellfire Club, people finally have the chance to complete his adventures, dice in hand, just like he would have wanted.

Stranger Things is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Stranger Things season six

After *that* finale, Stranger Things creators finally reveal whether there will be a season six

Stranger Things cast controversies

Everyone is talking about the finale, but these Stranger Things cast controversies are wild

Vickie Stranger Things finale

The Duffer Brothers finally explain why Vickie didn’t appear at the end of Stranger Things finale

Latest
Stranger Things Eddie Hellfire Club

Stranger Things confirmed Eddie is actually dead, but his Hellfire Club story is far from over

Suchismita Ghosh

You can finish his legendary D&D campaigns

‘It doesn’t feel like much at the time’: The week of a 29-year-old battling debt on £30k

Francesca Eke

Hannah spent £47.30 on takeaways throughout the week

The weird grief Glasgow students feel when uni starts again after the break

Hannah Gross

Don’t worry, you’re not alone in experiencing it

Stranger Things season six

After *that* finale, Stranger Things creators finally reveal whether there will be a season six

Suchismita Ghosh

The ending received a lot of backlash

Glasgow Caledonian University is trialling extra time in exams for every single student

Hannah Gross

The move follows a sharp rise in students declaring a disability or mental health condition

Cambridge college set to target ‘elite’ private schools for its recruitment

Esther Knowles

Trinity Hall said ‘reverse discrimination’ is a concern

Polyamorous throuple with a weird hierarchy share their relationship rules, and it’s wild

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their rule about dinner time is actually bonkers

OnlyFans father and son

Good lord, OnlyFans father and son reveal what they’re willing to do together and wow

Hayley Soen

I’m locking my phone in a dark room

Man in court charged with dangerous driving after death of Durham University student

Francesca Eke

Abigail Eggleston was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in October

stranger

Stranger Things star finally addresses secret finale after delusional people broke Netflix

Kieran Galpin

We all started 2026 completely out of touch with reality

Stranger Things Eddie Hellfire Club

Stranger Things confirmed Eddie is actually dead, but his Hellfire Club story is far from over

Suchismita Ghosh

You can finish his legendary D&D campaigns

‘It doesn’t feel like much at the time’: The week of a 29-year-old battling debt on £30k

Francesca Eke

Hannah spent £47.30 on takeaways throughout the week

The weird grief Glasgow students feel when uni starts again after the break

Hannah Gross

Don’t worry, you’re not alone in experiencing it

Stranger Things season six

After *that* finale, Stranger Things creators finally reveal whether there will be a season six

Suchismita Ghosh

The ending received a lot of backlash

Glasgow Caledonian University is trialling extra time in exams for every single student

Hannah Gross

The move follows a sharp rise in students declaring a disability or mental health condition

Cambridge college set to target ‘elite’ private schools for its recruitment

Esther Knowles

Trinity Hall said ‘reverse discrimination’ is a concern

Polyamorous throuple with a weird hierarchy share their relationship rules, and it’s wild

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their rule about dinner time is actually bonkers

OnlyFans father and son

Good lord, OnlyFans father and son reveal what they’re willing to do together and wow

Hayley Soen

I’m locking my phone in a dark room

Man in court charged with dangerous driving after death of Durham University student

Francesca Eke

Abigail Eggleston was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in October

stranger

Stranger Things star finally addresses secret finale after delusional people broke Netflix

Kieran Galpin

We all started 2026 completely out of touch with reality