This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

It’s honestly wild that this slipped through, but after watching Stranger Things 5, there’s one massive plot hole that makes it feel like nobody was paying attention to their own story, and it all comes back to Will Byers being a spy.

If you remember season two, Will was literally being used as a spy by the Mind Flayer. He could see what the creature saw, feel what it felt, and unknowingly pass on information. The group worked this out pretty quickly, and once they did, they went to extreme lengths to stop it.

They hid Will in the basement, they whispered. And they avoided talking about plans anywhere near him. At one point, they basically treated him like a walking security risk because, well… he was.

Fast forward to season five, and suddenly all of that logic is gone

via Netflix

Will is openly sitting in on every single plan to stop Vecna. He’s in the room. He hears everything. Nobody lowers their voice, nobody hesitates, and nobody even suggests that maybe this is a bad idea, even though Vecna still has a connection to him. And that’s what makes this such a strange plot hole.

Will himself knows he’s been used before. He even admits in later episodes that Vecna used him to build tunnels and spread influence without him realising. So why wouldn’t he at least question being included in secret plans again?

Even if Will never clearly told everyone, “Hey, Vecna used me as a spy,” he should absolutely know better himself. If anything, he should be the one isolating himself, not sitting front and centre while everyone explains exactly what they’re about to do.

So either Will is still a risk… or the writers have quietly forgotten how dangerous that connection used to be.

But if all of this is planned and deliberate, which I highly doubt it is, the Stranger Things finale will be a good watch.

Stranger Things 5 is available to watch on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

