The Tab

Stranger Things creators reveal stupid real reason there were no Demogorgons in the finale

It’s so dumb

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After watching the Stranger Things finale, people were really confused about why there were no Demogorgons anywhere, and the show’s creators have finally revealed the real reason.

The kids had an annoyingly easy ride to killing Vecna, with no Demogorgons, Demodogs or Demobats in their way at all. The terrifying monsters with flower-like heads were everywhere in previous seasons, but by the end of season five, they were just… gone.

In an interview with The Wrap, Matt Duffer explained that there were no creatures in The Abyss because Vecna wasn’t expecting the kids to attack. They also didn’t want anything to distract from Vecna and the Mind Flayer.

“Mainly it’s just that Vecna was not expecting this sneak attack on his home turf. Never in a million years could he even imagine that. They’re there somewhere,” he said.

“We obviously discussed having a demo battle on top of the Mind Flayer battle, but it felt more right to us that why does he need the Demos when the Mind Flayer is this giant thing and can attack them? He doesn’t need his little ant army to attack, he’s going to take care of this himself.”

Credit: Netflix

He continued: “It’s a giant, desolate planet. If you recall, you see Henry wandering the planet back in season four and at some point in his journey, he does see a demo far in the distance, but it’s not like they’re hanging out in little huts. There’s not like a giant civilisation of demos up there.”

Most Read

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

So basically, they wanted the whole focus to be on the Mind Flayer, and the Demogorgons were just chilling somewhere in The Abyss while their leader was getting brutally killed. Right. Still seems pretty stupid that they didn’t even see ONE Demo while walking through The Abyss. The theory they all combined to create the Mind Flayer is way better.

Matt revealed that they did initially have a plan to come across a giant field of Demo eggs, and the Demos were going to hatch. However, they decided not to include it in the end.

One of the other things we talked about was just Demo fatigue. I felt like we did everything we wanted to do with them in ‘Sorcerer,’ and wanting to keep the focus on Vecna and the Mind Flayer, who’s been absent this season,” Matt added.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

‘This is gross’: People use AI to make explicit pictures of Stranger Things’ Holly Wheeler

stranger things new content the documentary then the braodway play 2026

All the Stranger Things content coming in 2026 to fill the abyss in your life after S5

This viral Stranger Things personality test reveals which character you’re most like

Latest

Cardi B deletes frantic post defending Stefon Diggs after he’s charged with strangling woman

Hebe Hancock

She claims it’s all a lie

ASOS changed its returns policy again and EVERYONE is affected – here’s what’s new

Francesca Eke

It can actually ban you from ASOS Premier if you don’t behave

Man who killed KCL student appears in court, charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Esther Knowles

Aalia Mahomed was hit by a van while sitting on a bench near campus

Bray Byrne

‘Money was never the thing’: Son details the shocking real reason he films OnlyFans with dad

Kieran Galpin

I can’t tell if this is really sweet or absolutely horrifying

Stranger Things secret episode nine

I’m convinced, so here are MORE clues that prove real Stranger Things finale is tomorrow

Suchismita Ghosh

January 7 feels intentional

The time The Traitors is on TV has changed this series, so here’s when you need to tune in

Ellissa Bain

The schedule is all over the place

So, what do you mean I’m halfway through uni as a second-year?

Faye Robinson

Time to process this before I spiral

An insider finally reveals what went down with Selena and Justin and where they stand now

Hayley Soen

It’s been eight years

That iconic time Selena Gomez beefed with Justin Bieber over his new girlfriend resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

It was on Instagram and it was sooo messy

Beavo mum

Grab your Bible: Here are all the nasty videos of Beavo’s mum with her new boyfriend on OnlyFans

Kieran Galpin

Beavo’s got a new dad, and he’s filthy

Cardi B deletes frantic post defending Stefon Diggs after he’s charged with strangling woman

Hebe Hancock

She claims it’s all a lie

ASOS changed its returns policy again and EVERYONE is affected – here’s what’s new

Francesca Eke

It can actually ban you from ASOS Premier if you don’t behave

Man who killed KCL student appears in court, charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Esther Knowles

Aalia Mahomed was hit by a van while sitting on a bench near campus

Bray Byrne

‘Money was never the thing’: Son details the shocking real reason he films OnlyFans with dad

Kieran Galpin

I can’t tell if this is really sweet or absolutely horrifying

Stranger Things secret episode nine

I’m convinced, so here are MORE clues that prove real Stranger Things finale is tomorrow

Suchismita Ghosh

January 7 feels intentional

The time The Traitors is on TV has changed this series, so here’s when you need to tune in

Ellissa Bain

The schedule is all over the place

So, what do you mean I’m halfway through uni as a second-year?

Faye Robinson

Time to process this before I spiral

An insider finally reveals what went down with Selena and Justin and where they stand now

Hayley Soen

It’s been eight years

That iconic time Selena Gomez beefed with Justin Bieber over his new girlfriend resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

It was on Instagram and it was sooo messy

Beavo mum

Grab your Bible: Here are all the nasty videos of Beavo’s mum with her new boyfriend on OnlyFans

Kieran Galpin

Beavo’s got a new dad, and he’s filthy