Stranger Things creators reveal stupid real reason there were no Demogorgons in the finale

After watching the Stranger Things finale, people were really confused about why there were no Demogorgons anywhere, and the show’s creators have finally revealed the real reason.

The kids had an annoyingly easy ride to killing Vecna, with no Demogorgons, Demodogs or Demobats in their way at all. The terrifying monsters with flower-like heads were everywhere in previous seasons, but by the end of season five, they were just… gone.

In an interview with The Wrap, Matt Duffer explained that there were no creatures in The Abyss because Vecna wasn’t expecting the kids to attack. They also didn’t want anything to distract from Vecna and the Mind Flayer.

“Mainly it’s just that Vecna was not expecting this sneak attack on his home turf. Never in a million years could he even imagine that. They’re there somewhere,” he said.

“We obviously discussed having a demo battle on top of the Mind Flayer battle, but it felt more right to us that why does he need the Demos when the Mind Flayer is this giant thing and can attack them? He doesn’t need his little ant army to attack, he’s going to take care of this himself.”

He continued: “It’s a giant, desolate planet. If you recall, you see Henry wandering the planet back in season four and at some point in his journey, he does see a demo far in the distance, but it’s not like they’re hanging out in little huts. There’s not like a giant civilisation of demos up there.”

So basically, they wanted the whole focus to be on the Mind Flayer, and the Demogorgons were just chilling somewhere in The Abyss while their leader was getting brutally killed. Right. Still seems pretty stupid that they didn’t even see ONE Demo while walking through The Abyss. The theory they all combined to create the Mind Flayer is way better.

Matt revealed that they did initially have a plan to come across a giant field of Demo eggs, and the Demos were going to hatch. However, they decided not to include it in the end.

“One of the other things we talked about was just Demo fatigue. I felt like we did everything we wanted to do with them in ‘Sorcerer,’ and wanting to keep the focus on Vecna and the Mind Flayer, who’s been absent this season,” Matt added.

Featured image by: Netflix