All the sneaky hidden evidence in Stranger Things that proves Will and Vecna are one

2 hours ago

Move over theories about Steve Harrington, the Stranger Things fandom has just unearthed a mountain of evidence that points to a much darker reality. While we’re all waiting for the final showdown of season five, a theory is gaining massive traction: Will Byers and Vecna aren’t just connected; they are one and the same.

From “accidental” line slips to creepy body language, here is all the evidence that Will the Wise might actually be Henry Creel’s ultimate endgame.

The Melvald’s milkshake slip-up

This one is for the eagle-eyed watchers. During Will’s emotional coming-out scene, he mentions getting milkshakes at Melvald’s.

Here’s the catch: We’ve seen Melvald’s General Store throughout the show, it’s a convenience store where Joyce worked. It definitely doesn’t have a milkshake counter. However, in the stage play The First Shadow, it’s revealed that Melvald’s did sell milkshakes back in the 1950s… exactly when Henry Creel was a kid. Does Will have Henry’s memories?!

The eagle scout connection

The show loves a “coincidence”, but this is too specific. In volume two, Will mentions being in the Boy Scouts, something that has never been brought up before. Coincidentally, we also find out that Henry Creel was also a scout.

Henry Creel’s Eagle Scout badge number is also the exact same date that Will Byers went missing in season one, 11/06. It’s like Vecna was marking his calendar for the day he would finally reclaim a body.

The ‘vessel’ vocabulary

Will refers to the kids as “vessels” for Vecna. This isn’t exactly typical 80s teenager slang. It is, however, the exact word Vecna uses when describing his victims and his plan to inhabit other forms. If Will is starting to talk like the villain, the merger might already be happening.

The Creel stance

If you look at shots of Will in volume two, he has started standing in a very specific, stiff way: Back straight, hands clasped together in front of him. This is the exact signature pose of young Henry Creel. It’s a physical tell that the person inside the body might be shifting.

Why Will?

In the party’s D&D games, Will is “Will the Wise”, a mage. In D&D lore, mages are the ones with the power to sense monsters and travel between dimensions.

We’ve already seen Will start to use telekinesis to destroy Demogorgons. He isn’t just a victim anymore, he’s a counterpart. With Vecna’s current body being a crispy, charred mess, he needs a new “vessel”. Who better than the boy he’s been grooming since 1983?

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix