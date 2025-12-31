Noah Schnapp issues stark warning to Stranger Things viewers before finale, and now I’m scared

If I’ve wasted a DECADE on this show, there will be hell to pay

6 hours ago

Ahead of the Stranger Things finale, Noah Schnapp has issued a cautionary message to people going into the last episode with hopes and dreams.

Dropping in 2016, Stranger Things soon became one of Netflix’s most successful titles, in part due to the acting chops of its teenage cast. Somehow, many of them have lost their acting abilities over the past decade.

Theories surrounding the conclusion of the show have been swirling for months, and while some of them seem more realistic than others, Noah Schnapp has cautioned us against getting our hopes up.

He admitted that not everyone will find the ending satisfying, explaining: “It’s literally impossible, which is why they’re not working to satisfy ‘this versus that. There’s so much pressure on that last episode to not just finish the season, but the last episode also tells a story of what the whole show was. But I think the Duffers and us as a cast, honestly, are good at tuning out the noise.”

“There are always people fighting over what should happen and what shouldn’t. The Duffers are really good at being tunnel vision. They’re so smart in how they write the show and everything has a purpose. Everything was planned.”

Most people are of the belief that the Duffer brothers have been making it up as they go along, but they could prove us wrong in that final episode. Despite volume two being dragged to the Upside Down and back, maybe it’s all part of the grand plan? They’ve only got two hours and five minutes to prove Twitter wrong.

“I have a feeling something is gonna go terribly wrong, and it’ll be seen as the worst show finale ever,” one person said.

Another wrote: “The Duffer brothers think it’s impossible to satisfy everyone, so they’re choosing to satisfy no one.”

Not to sound pessimistic, but it’s giving the final season of Game of Thrones.

One last trailer. The final episode of STRANGER THINGS premieres TOMORROW at 8PM ET | 5PM PT. pic.twitter.com/cb3bJEqKFs — Netflix (@netflix) December 30, 2025

We’ll get confirmation of this theory in the Stranger Things finale

There are about 50 million Stranger Things theories out there, but not all of them are created equal. From the entire show being a game of D&D, to Karen Wheeler being Vecna’s long-lost sister, everyone seems to be not only on different pages, but different books in different libraries.

One of the prevailing Stranger Things theories is that Will has been Vecna’s unwitting spy. We shall see.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix